Shohei Otani might be the most interesting man in the baseball world right now. The 23-year-old potential star from Japan throws 100+ mph on the mound, and he hits bombs at the plate — and he could be available to MLB teams as early as this winter.

Do the Twins belong in that conversation?

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore discuss that possibility and the rumor shrouded in mystery that is the Shohei Otani sweepstakes.