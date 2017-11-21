The recent roster moves remind us the Twins have had a development problem (ep 150)

The Twins recently made some 40-man roster moves that may not look like much on the surface. But it’s important to note that they left this guy off the 40-man roster and now run the risk of losing him to the Rule 5 draft. Kohl Stewart, the former No. 4 overall pick, has not panned out the way Twins fans would have hoped, and he may be just an example of a bigger problem within the organization in recent years.

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore discuss Minnesota’s development problem and the Rule 5 roster moves in this epiosde of the Touch ‘Em All podcast.