The recent roster moves remind us the Twins have had a development problem (ep 150)

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore
and Phil Mackey November 21, 2017 4:15 pm

The Twins recently made some 40-man roster moves that may not look like much on the surface. But it’s important to note that they left this guy off the 40-man roster and now run the risk of losing him to the Rule 5 draft. Kohl Stewart, the former No. 4 overall pick, has not panned out the way Twins fans would have hoped, and he may be just an example of a bigger problem within the organization in recent years.

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore discuss Minnesota’s development problem and the Rule 5 roster moves in this epiosde of the Touch ‘Em All podcast.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

Topics:
