Teams that make sense, the posting process, and way more about the Twins and Shohei Ohtani (ep 151)

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore November 30, 2017 4:14 pm

Shohei Ohtani, Japan’s young two-way star, will likely be posted this weekend. Which teams make sense as a landing spot? Derek Wetmore gives his list of 6 teams that make the most sense — including the Twins — on this episode of the Touch ‘Em All podcast.

Phil Mackey asks: Why wouldn’t all 30 teams be in the running?

All that and way more on this episode of the podcast, including what the process looks like, what’s the timeline, and how much would it cost the Twins to get a guy who could possibly be a generational talent?

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

