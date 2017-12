The Twins and Yu Darvish steam isn’t going anywhere — although the Cubs are very much considered in the running to land the best free agent pitcher available this winter.

What are some of the things to be cautious about for the Twins in pursuing Yu Darvish? Derek Wetmore joins Mackey & Judd on 1500ESPN to talk about Darvish and his huge forthcoming contract. Plus, does Fernando Rodney fix the Twins bullpen?