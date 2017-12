In praise of a pair of smart trades for the Twins, Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore like the deals in the wake of the Twins missing out on Shohei Ohtani.

Also, Wetmore has 11 names worth looking into on the free agent market for relievers, including some “safe bets” and “lottery tickets.”

The audio quality is down a little in this episode — we recorded on Skype. We’ll get that straightened out in time for the winter meetings!