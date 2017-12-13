Reacting to the Twins signing Michael Pineda, the Yu Darvish interest, and a shopping list (ep 154)

So the Twins are interested in Yu Darvish, the top starting pitcher available in free agency. Is now the time to sink big money into an ace?

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore of 1500ESPN discuss the possibility from a Twins perspective. Would you spend four years and $100 million?

And a two-year contract for Michael Pineda had some Twins fans itchy over the lack of perceived movement to fix the 2018 pitching staff. We talk about why that move could be good use of resources–even if it doesn’t change anything for the 2018 staff. All that, plus a winter checklist for the Twins’ holiday shopping.