Reacting to the Twins signing Michael Pineda, the Yu Darvish interest, and a shopping list (ep 154)

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore
and Phil Mackey December 13, 2017 5:35 pm

So the Twins are interested in Yu Darvish, the top starting pitcher available in free agency. Is now the time to sink big money into an ace?

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore of 1500ESPN discuss the possibility from a Twins perspective. Would you spend four years and $100 million?

And a two-year contract for Michael Pineda had some Twins fans itchy over the lack of perceived movement to fix the 2018 pitching staff. We talk about why that move could be good use of resources–even if it doesn’t change anything for the 2018 staff. All that, plus a winter checklist for the Twins’ holiday shopping.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

