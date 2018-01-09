BONUS: Can we figure out a way to fix baseball’s slow-moving offseason?

Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad welcome in Derek Wetmore of 1500ESPN to try to figure out a way to improve Major League Baseball’s slow-moving offseason. Can we incentivize teams to act earlier in the winter to make this thing fun for fans again?
Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.