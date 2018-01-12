LISTEN NOW

Touch Em All

Previous Story BONUS: Can we figure out a way to fix baseball’s slow-moving offseason?

Twins Q&A with Wetmore: Would you rather have Yu Darvish or Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb?

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore January 12, 2018 4:20 pm

Derek Wetmore holds a Twins Q&A session. Some topics discussed: Yu Darvish, MLB free agency, Minnesota Twins and Brian Dozier’s contract situation. Twins Q&A answering any MLB offseason questions for the ice-cold stove.

VIDEO:

PODCAST:

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Podcast Touch Em All Twins
Leave A Comment



Touch Em All

Previous Story BONUS: Can we figure out a way to fix baseball’s slow-moving offseason?