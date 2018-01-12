Twins Q&A with Wetmore: Would you rather have Yu Darvish or Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb?

Derek Wetmore holds a Twins Q&A session. Some topics discussed: Yu Darvish, MLB free agency, Minnesota Twins and Brian Dozier’s contract situation. Twins Q&A answering any MLB offseason questions for the ice-cold stove.
VIDEO:
PODCAST:
Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.