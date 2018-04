The Twins are off to a 9-14 start, including bad losses and losses to bad teams. But still, it’s very early in the MLB season.

Bad news for Byron Buxton; Miguel Sano is missing time; and the pitching carousel continues to spin.

Is it too early to say that the Twins are cooked? Derek Wetmore says it’s probably over for the Twins, and he joins Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad on 1500ESPN to talk about it.