The defending World Series champs are in town to play some cold-weather baseball against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. How do the pitching staffs line up between the Twins and Astros? Derek Wetmore is in the 1500ESPN studios to talk baseball with Phil Mackey and Chris Long.

Other topics:

-How bullpens are evolving around baseball

-A sign of progress for the Twins

-Max Kepler benched in a key spot; should he have to earn his keep in the lineup?