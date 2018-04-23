BONUS: So-so start from the Twins has us playing The Good News-Bad News Game

The Twins have had some good things to write about and a few others that you wouldn’t exactly put on those end-of-season highlight reels.

From the pitching staff to Byron Buxton, it’s been a rocky start to the season for the Twins. On the other hand, a few performers have stood out and the Twins are 8-8 after getting swept in Tampa Bay.

Derek Wetmore joins Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad at 1500ESPN to discuss everything about the start to the year. Byron Buxton (and migraines), Kyle Gibson, Never-Quit Attitude, and Judd joins the club on not trying to overreact to the first couple weeks of a Major League season.