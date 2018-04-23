LISTEN NOW

Touch Em All

Previous Story BONUS: Does racking up 2,000 hits make Joe Mauer a Hall of Famer?

BONUS: So-so start from the Twins has us playing The Good News-Bad News Game

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore April 23, 2018 12:46 pm

The Twins have had some good things to write about and a few others that you wouldn’t exactly put on those end-of-season highlight reels.

From the pitching staff to Byron Buxton, it’s been a rocky start to the season for the Twins. On the other hand, a few performers have stood out and the Twins are 8-8 after getting swept in Tampa Bay.

Derek Wetmore joins Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad at 1500ESPN to discuss everything about the start to the year. Byron Buxton (and migraines), Kyle Gibson, Never-Quit Attitude, and Judd joins the club on not trying to overreact to the first couple weeks of a Major League season.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
baseball podcast Podcast podcast Touch Em All Twins twins podcast



Touch Em All

Previous Story BONUS: Does racking up 2,000 hits make Joe Mauer a Hall of Famer?