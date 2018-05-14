BONUS: A good Twins road trip? And a late fight over Miguel Sano’s worth

The Twins finished a good road trip in Anaheim over the weekend but the way it ended left us just a little annoyed. Why didn’t Ehire Adrianza score in the 9th inning? The Touch ‘Em All podcast wants to know.

Things are going well for the Twins right now in the win column. There are a few concerning developments beneath the surface that we talked about Monday morning on 1500ESPN.

Derek Wetmore joins Judd Zulgad and Phil Mackey on 1500ESPN to Talk some Twins. Plus, a late fight breaks out over a controversial ranking of Miguel Sano and where he stands on the Twins’ pecking order.