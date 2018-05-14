LISTEN NOW

Touch Em All

Previous Story Fernando Romero is here to save the day for the Twins (ep 174)

BONUS: A good Twins road trip? And a late fight over Miguel Sano’s worth

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore May 14, 2018 12:31 pm

The Twins finished a good road trip in Anaheim over the weekend but the way it ended left us just a little annoyed. Why didn’t Ehire Adrianza score in the 9th inning? The Touch ‘Em All podcast wants to know.

Things are going well for the Twins right now in the win column. There are a few concerning developments beneath the surface that we talked about Monday morning on 1500ESPN.

Derek Wetmore joins Judd Zulgad and Phil Mackey on 1500ESPN to Talk some Twins. Plus, a late fight breaks out over a controversial ranking of Miguel Sano and where he stands on the Twins’ pecking order.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
miguel sano Podcast podcast Touch Em All Twins twins podcast



Touch Em All

Previous Story Fernando Romero is here to save the day for the Twins (ep 174)