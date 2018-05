The season is over? That’s an incredibly premature (and spicy) take, Mr. Wetmore. The Twins took 3 of 4 from the White Sox over the weekend and they’re showing signs of life.

Mackey & Judd welcomed Derek Wetmore to the 1500ESPN to hand write an apology letter to the 2018 Minnesota Twins. Plus, thoughts on Kyle Gibson’s breakout and 8 reasons for Twins fans to be excited about the rest of the season.