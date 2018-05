Fernando Romero is up in the Major League rotation for the Twins and he looks like he’s ready to save the day.

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore of 1500ESPN talk about what Romero’s addition means to the 2018 Twins, and the guys arm wrestle over whether it will lead to a postseason run. Other topics include Byron Buxton’s return, Phil Hughes to the bullpen, another Ryan Pressly fan, Fernando Rodney, Logan Morrison and funky batting orders.