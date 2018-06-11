BONUS: Are you worried about Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton?

Should we be worried about Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton?

Couldn’t the Twins make the playoffs without those two guys playing at their peak? What about the great contributions from J.O. Berrios, Fernando Romero, Eddie Rosario and many others? Isn’t that good enough?

Derek Wetmore joins Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad in the 1500ESPN studios to talk about the Twins, their concerns for 2018, and what they could do going forward to compete with the best teams in baseball. But it all starts with Sano and Buxton.