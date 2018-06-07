LISTEN NOW

Touch Em All

Previous Story BONUS: Eddie Rosario says ‘Why not?’

The heroic efforts of Eddie Rosario and Eduardo Escobar (ep. 177)

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore June 7, 2018 7:23 pm

Eddie Rosario and Eduardo Escobar are having career years. Rosario, specifically, has proven us to be wrong about his free-swinging ways, as he’s improved his approach and turned himself into an all-star caliber player.

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore discuss Rosario, Escobar, Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton, Nick Gordon, Jorge Polanco, Ehire Adrianza, Mitch Garver, Bobby Wilson and other Twins in this week’s episode. The stat of the week features a guy who could play shortstop for the Twins right now — if they wanted him to.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Podcast podcast Touch Em All Twins twins podcast



Touch Em All

Previous Story BONUS: Eddie Rosario says ‘Why not?’