Manny Machado and free agents: We’ll help the Twins spend tens of millions of dollars

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore October 18, 2018 1:08 pm

Are you in on Manny Machado? After that, there are questions for how the Twins should approach their offseason.

Filling the infield, rounding out the pitching staff, how to fix the bullpen and much more on this episode of the Touch ‘Em All podcast, with Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore.

Names discussed: Manny Machado, Ryan Pressly, J.T. Realmuto, D.J. LeMahieu, Marwin Gonzalez, Eduardo Escobar, Daniel Descalso, Trevor May, Fernando Romero, Patrick Corbin, Clayton Kershaw, Dallas Keuchel and Zack Greinke.

Touch ‘Em All is show about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball. Derek Wetmore hosts, with appearances from Phil Mackey and other awesome baseball guests. You’ll find a strong mix of analytics, reported analysis and fun baseball banter. Robot umpires now, please.

