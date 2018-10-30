Price check on Atlanta airfare: Who should Rocco Baldelli visit first? (with Dan Hayes)

The Minnesota Twins have a new manager and are working on a coaching staff. Now, who should Rocco Baldelli visit first: Byron Buxton or Miguel Sano?

Dan Hayes (The Athletic) joins to talk Twins, Byron Buxton, the manager hire and the biggest priority in free agency.

Buxton and Sano are the posterchildren for what the Twins hope will be an almost immediate turnaround. They’re not the only two young players that need development, that need to be nurtured into the stars that they just might become. Eddie Rosario was marvelous for 3 months and faded; Max Kepler hasn’t taken that step that we all thought he would by now. Baldelli was asked specifically about fixing Buxton and Sano on Thursday and his answer was impressive.

“I want to learn as much as I can about these guys and talk to people who’ve spent a lot of time around them, and also meet them, before I feel like I have any ability to help them,” he said.

“As I sit here right now I don’t have any answers. I can only say that it is a process. And I’m very much looking forward to connecting with these guys and talking with them. … Because just as much as I have to share with them, I want to hear what they have to say. And I think that’s probably the best place for me to start,” Baldelli said.

Baldelli’s next immediate focus will be hiring his coaching staff. After that he ought to get on a plane bound for Atlanta and make plans to meet Buxton somewhere in Georgia.

Related listening: Highlights from Rocco Baldelli’s first press conference as manager of the Twins

Highlights from Rocco Baldelli’s first press conference as Twins manager. Target Field hosted the new manager, who spoke about leadership, analytics, and building personal connections with Twins players. His new bosses talked at length about what they liked so much about their new skipper.

Derek Wetmore joins Manny Hill and Judd Zulgad to talk about what stood out.

