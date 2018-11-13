With Joe Mauer out of the picture, what should Twins target this winter? Machado? Harper? Realmuto?

Manny Machado? Bryce Harper? J.T. Realmuto? With Joe Mauer out of the picture, what should they target this winter?
Jake Depue and Derek Wetmore talk about offseason strategies for the Minnesota Twins, and remember the great career of Joe Mauer.
Touch ‘Em All is show about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball. Derek Wetmore hosts, with appearances from Phil Mackey and other awesome baseball guests. You’ll find a strong mix of analytics, reported analysis and fun baseball banter. Robot umpires now, please.