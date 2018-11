Josh Donaldson for the Twins: Yes or No?

Would you sign Donaldson to supplant Miguel Sano at third base? One-year deal? Or would you be down with a multi-year commitment?

What other infielders should the Twins be in on? What big-money or big-name trade candidates need to be at the top of their list? Will their top prospects sniff the big leagues by September, 2019?

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore dive deep on the Twins and a fascinating winter ahead for Minnesota.