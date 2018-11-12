Live after the Joe Mauer Retirement Press Conference

Derek Wetmore, Judd Zulgad, and Matthew Coller hopped on the radio after the Joe Mauer Retirement Press Conference to discuss the career & legacy of Joe Mauer. The boys also discuss the HOF credentials and what’s next for the Twins.
