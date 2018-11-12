LISTEN NOW

Touch Em All

Previous Story On the Twins with Wetmore: 5 biggest needs for Minnesota this winter Next Story BONUS: Joe Mauer says goodbye

Live after the Joe Mauer Retirement Press Conference

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 November 12, 2018 5:33 pm

Derek Wetmore, Judd Zulgad, and Matthew Coller hopped on the radio after the Joe Mauer Retirement Press Conference to discuss the career & legacy of Joe Mauer. The boys also discuss the HOF credentials and what’s next for the Twins.

Touch ‘Em All is show about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball. Derek Wetmore hosts, with appearances from Phil Mackey and other awesome baseball guests. You’ll find a strong mix of analytics, reported analysis and fun baseball banter. Robot umpires now, please.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
joe mauer MLB Podcast Touch Em All Twins Twins



Touch Em All

Previous Story On the Twins with Wetmore: 5 biggest needs for Minnesota this winter Next Story BONUS: Joe Mauer says goodbye