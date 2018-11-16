LISTEN NOW

On the Twins with Wetmore: Trade Rumors says Marwin, Cruz and Familia for Twins — we cool with that?

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore November 16, 2018

MLB Trade Rumors says it’ll be Marwin Gonzalez, Nelson Cruz and Jeurys Familia for the Twins — are we cool with that?

Derek Wetmore takes your questions and assesses the offseason ahead for the Twins, in this LIVE stream Q&A. Plus, what other targets could make sense in what figures to be a busy winter?

Touch ‘Em All is show about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball. Derek Wetmore hosts, with appearances from Phil Mackey and other awesome baseball guests. You’ll find a strong mix of analytics, reported analysis and fun baseball banter. Robot umpires now, please.

