Bonus show: Nelson Cruz’s agent: ‘It came down to the Twins, the Astros and the Rays’

Nelson Cruz’s agent joined Darren Wolfson on 1500ESPN to talk about the newest addition for the Twins.

Thad Levine helped to recruit Nelson Cruz, according to Cruz’s agent, on this show from Thursday, December 27. Also: New Twin Jonathan Schoop also helped to recruit the underrated slugger to his new team — and also helped sell the Twins on Cruz.

Cruz’s agent talked about the recruitment process, Cruz’s leadership abilities, as well as how he uses diet, workout, massage therapy and sleep routine to defy the normal age-related decline.