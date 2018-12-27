Bonus show: Nelson Cruz’s agent: ‘It came down to the Twins, the Astros and the Rays’

LISTEN NOW

December 27, 2018

Nelson Cruz’s agent joined Darren Wolfson on 1500ESPN to talk about the newest addition for the Twins.

Thad Levine helped to recruit Nelson Cruz, according to Cruz’s agent, on this show from Thursday, December 27. Also: New Twin Jonathan Schoop also helped to recruit the underrated slugger to his new team — and also helped sell the Twins on Cruz.

Cruz’s agent talked about the recruitment process, Cruz’s leadership abilities, as well as how he uses diet, workout, massage therapy and sleep routine to defy the normal age-related decline.

Touch ‘Em All is show about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball. Derek Wetmore hosts, with appearances from Phil Mackey and other awesome baseball guests. You’ll find a strong mix of analytics, reported analysis and fun baseball banter. Robot umpires now, please.

