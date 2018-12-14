Phil is irked by Byron Buxton’s comments, and thinks Nelson Cruz makes sense

Byron Buxton was sent out in September and told to go home and get healthy. Speaking to the media at a recent charity event, he made it known that he wasn’t happy with management’s decision to shut him down.

Phil Mackey thinks Buxton needs to pump the brakes on his public comments — while Derek Wetmore argues that Buxton has every right to be mad.

Other topics discussed: Nelson Cruz, Alex Kirilloff, Royce Lewis, Nick Gordon, Brian Dozier and more. Seth Auger joins the show, and also produced the video steams.