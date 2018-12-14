LISTEN NOW

Phil is irked by Byron Buxton’s comments, and thinks Nelson Cruz makes sense

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore December 14, 2018 4:20 pm

Byron Buxton was sent out in September and told to go home and get healthy. Speaking to the media at a recent charity event, he made it known that he wasn’t happy with management’s decision to shut him down.

Phil Mackey thinks Buxton needs to pump the brakes on his public comments — while Derek Wetmore argues that Buxton has every right to be mad.

Other topics discussed: Nelson Cruz, Alex Kirilloff, Royce Lewis, Nick Gordon, Brian Dozier and more. Seth Auger joins the show, and also produced the video steams.

Touch ‘Em All is show about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball. Derek Wetmore hosts, with appearances from Phil Mackey and other awesome baseball guests. You’ll find a strong mix of analytics, reported analysis and fun baseball banter. Robot umpires now, please.

