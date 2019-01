Former Twins player Darin Mastroianni joins the show to discuss the importance of veteran leadereship, and why Nelson Cruz will help the Twins win.

Derek Wetmore asks Mastroianni about the impact that Cruz can make. There were also some great stories about his former managers, Paul Molitor and Ron Gardenhire. Plus, how players like Jamey Carroll and Justin Morneau helped teach him how to become a role player.