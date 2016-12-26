Derek Falvey, Thad Levine, and the Importance of Open-Mindedness

Editor’s note: Jake Depue wrote previously for 1500ESPN.com under the pen name “Curse of Punto.” This season, Mark Twain becomes Sam Clemens.

In the two and a half months since the Twins hired Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey and GM Thad Levine, the duo has, through interviews, press conferences and actual moves, begun to reveal their process to Twins fans.

That is, after half an offseason, we now have an idea about how they plan to run the organization, and go about making important decisions. While we won’t be able to fully evaluate them for some time, I’ll admit to being especially impressed by one particular aspect of their baseball worldview: open-mindedness. Falvey and Levine, it seems, are willing to evaluate players and assess organizational issues through a process that considers multiple factors and viewpoints– both objective (i.e. analytics) and subjective (e.g. scouting, player feedback etc.). That is, they don’t appear tied to one particular ethos, but rather, are willing to see an issue from many different perspectives.

Falvey and Levine clearly are analytically inclined, a trait the Twins’ front office desperately needed. But they also seem to understand that simply sticking 25 analytics-approved bodies in a clubhouse doesn’t guarantee success. Chemistry matters. Comfort in the workplace matters. The subjective matters. The ability to have an open mind and understand that thorough evaluation means considering many different variables is critical, I believe, to being a successful evaluator and leader, and Falvey and Levine both seem to grasp that.

“You impact the game differently,” Falvey said at the Winter Meetings. “Some guys do it with just on-field performance and what can be calculated. But we’ve both experienced some measure of success in organizations [the Indians and Rangers] that had impact players where all of their impact didn’t show up on a stat line. You couldn’t quantify all of it. There is a unique mesh in that 25-man team, and the coaching staff, that creates impact in creative ways.”

Logically, this type of open-minded thinking makes sense, in that it mirrors the way we typically evaluate our own important life choices, at least in an ideal world. How we evaluate our job satisfaction, for example, is likely dependent on both quantitative metrics like salary, benefits, and proximity to home, and subjective, qualitative factors like having a good boss and friendships with co-workers. Narrowing our focus to only one way of thinking does a disservice to fully capturing the experience.

With the Twins and Terry Ryan, my personal opinion is that the emotional connection Jim Pohlad, Dave St. Peter and others in the organization had to Ryan clouded their judgment in such a way that it caused them to ignore or overlook objective measures of his performance, which generally suggested he was doing a poor job. In Ryan’s second tenure as G.M. (2012-2016), the Twins consistently whiffed on trades, made poor free agent signings and extensions, and, of course, lost a whole lot of ball games. That they remained loyal to him for so long is admirable, but, I believe, misguided.

What Twins brass fell victim to, in many ways, is the same kind of thinking that ultimately brought down Ryan himself: A rigid insistence on prioritizing one method of evaluation over all others. An unwillingness, in other words, to take an open-minded approach to assessment. Ryan, in his heyday, was great at the subjective art of scouting and talent evaluation, and probably still is (the Phillies certainly think so). But he never seemed to embrace the changing dynamic of his sport, one that recognizes that analytics, objective and cold and unburdened by emotion, can reveal things our biases, stereotypes, and all the other unique traits that make us human may skew, distort, or miss altogether. We all fall victim to our own biases, after all, and without checks in place, we may fail to see our own shortcomings at play. Over the past two decades, baseball evolution has really just been an exercise in self-awareness; an acknowledgement that human decision making (e.g. the eye test) is very often flawed, and the more resources we have to complement the subjectivity that comes with being a human being, the better.

It’s the organization’s failure to participate in this evolution, in my view, that helped land them where they are today. It’s also their acknowledgment, finally, of the need to evolve and consider alternate ways of thinking that has me optimistic about the long-term future of the club. In hiring the analytically-inclined but open-minded Falvey and Levine, the Twins have vaulted themselves into modern day baseball thinking, choosing two minds that seem to view the game through a similar lens as many of the best executives in baseball, such as the Cubs’ Theo Epstein, L.A.’s Andrew Friedman and Pittsburgh’s Neil Huntington.

These executives, I believe, see numbers as a critical tool but not a holy grail, as a place from which to orient rather than the end-all-be-all of baseball decision making. By placing import in both the objective and subjective, they avoid the rigidity of a strict adherence to any single ethos, and allow themselves the freedom to consider many viewpoints on a particular player, coach, or organizational issue.

A great example of Falvey engaging in this type of thinking came three years ago at the 2013 SABR conference, when he was still a relative unknown working his way up the ranks with the Indians. He talked about the unnecessarily grueling grind of the minor leagues, and how the rigor of long hours of bus travel may prevent players from spending ample time on their craft and lead to exhaustion. I found that fascinating because of how simple it was—of course improving workplace conditions and increasing time spent on one’s craft would lead to increased productivity, and yet few organizations seem to do anything about it, or acknowledge that traveling on cramped buses hundreds of hours each season could adversely affect the analytical value a player offers.

In sum, what impresses me about Falvey and Levine’s apparent worldview is the inherent logic of making baseball decisions as we’d hope to make our own important decisions; as an amalgam of unbiased, objective measures and real-world, everyday realities, each weighted differently based on what the individual situation calls for, but all given thoughtful consideration. While this by no means guarantees success, their open-minded, progressive approach to running the organization should give Twins’ fans real reason to believe that the long-term outlook of the club looks better today than it has in some time.