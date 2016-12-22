Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series at 1500ESPN on the Minnesota Twins’ 2016 season in review. Today’s post is about Ervin Santana. You can see the other posts in the series here.

Ervin Santana very clearly was the Twins’ best starting pitcher last season. Then again, the Twins were the worst pitching staff in the American League, so that’s a relative term.

Still, Santana had a very good year, and in my book it’s hard to fault him for the performance of the team around him. His second year in a Twins uniform might be the second best season of his career.

Throughout his career, Santana has been a durable starter who throws plenty of sliders and strikes out batters at about a league-average rate, depending on the year. There’s a lot to be said for a starter who for more than a decade has logged at least 150 innings in all but three seasons. And that includes a steroid-suspension-shortened half season with the Twins in which he made every start after he was reinstated.

That suspension will stick in the minds of Twins fans for a long time, but aside from that Santana has been basically nothing but dependable. (Not to sweep that ordeal under the rug, but for brevity here we’re focusing on the performance and ignoring the performance enhancers.)

In 2016, Santana led the Twins in starts, innings, wins, strikeouts, home run rate among starters (fewer than 1 blast every 9 innings), and ERA among starters (3.38).

He went 7-11 in 30 starts with a 3.38 ERA and a 149:53 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 181 1/3 innings.

That ERA ranked 10th in the American League among starting pitchers with enough innings thrown to qualify for the ERA title. So how did Santana win just 7 games? Well, his team didn’t help him out. Santana ranked dead last in the AL in average run support, according to ESPN. That seems odd for a team that finished in the middle of the pack (16th in MLB) in terms of scoring runs. For whatever reason, when the Twins had their best pitcher on the mound they weren’t very good at pushing runners across the plate.

Because of the age-old dynamic – good veteran on a bad team that’s out of contention way before the trade deadline – I thought there would be a chance Santana could get traded before last year’s non-waiver trade deadline. That didn’t happen, as interim GM Rob Antony, having just taken over for Terry Ryan, said that the Twins saw good value in Santana’s contract, which has two more relatively affordable years and a team option for a third season after that. Instead of a change of scenery, the biggest change for Santana was a midyear haircut, when he lopped off the dreads and went with a shorter-hair look.

Sure, Santana is 34, but he’s been abnormally durable throughout his career and he figures to be a valuable trade chip at this year’s deadline as well, depending on how things break for him and for the Twins.

But it’s not like the Twins couldn’t use the pitching. If you’re penciling in an Opening Day lineup, right now the even-money bet would be for Santana on the hill. He didn’t get that chance two years ago because of the steroid suspension (and Phil Hughes was great in 2014), but Santana toed the rubber opening day in 2016. He’s easily the most sure thing the Twins have in their starting rotation right now.

One final note on Santana: opposing hitters know what he’s going to try to do to them and he still finds ways to get them out. Santana is a fastball-slider pitcher who will mix in a changeup here and there. Among qualified starters in 2016, Santana threw the third-highest percentage of sliders, which is a trend he’s more or less had for his whole career.

