LISTEN NOW
Mike and Mike
LIVE ON 1500

twins

Previous Story VIDEO: Morning Coffee Twins Q&A with Derek Wetmore

Quick points on the hiring of two new Twins coaches, Jeff Pickler and Jeff Smith

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore December 21, 2016 5:10 pm

The Twins announced the hiring of two new coaches to Paul Molitor’s staff Wednesday. Jeff Pickler (Dodgers) and Jeff Smith (Twins minor leagues) join the staff, which is now complete.

Here are a few quick-hit points on the coaching hires.

–Pickler’s title is simply “Major League Coach,” and he’ll oversee outfield instruction, work with coaches and players on game preparation and strategy, and coordinate communication between the major leagues and player development, according to the Twins.

–Pickler is being pegged as a guy with an analytics background, but he said his old scouting buddies would get a kick out of the fact that he’s being labeled a quant. He’s got more a history in scouting and player development than that label generally implies. 

–On a conference call with reporters, he was asked about the perception the Dodgers are running a high-powered ‘think tank’ in their front office, and he said that’s more of a ‘soundbyte’ than the reality. No different than what the Twins are trying to put together, he said.

–Pickler will help Molitor and Joe Vavra with strategy decisions.

–Neither Pickler not Smith had much of a history with either Thad Levine or Derek Falvey, which could suggest that the Twins new brass are reaching beyond their circle of buddies in the game to put people in place that they feel are best qualified. (It also could mean that their buddies all had pretty good jobs already.)

–Jeff Smith will be the first base coach and work with catching, where he has a passion, he said. By the way, he said he’s patched the relationship with Miguel Sano, whom he allegedly benched in the minors for pimping a home run.

–Doug Mientkiewicz and Chad Allen did not get a spot on the coaching staff, despite some outside speculation that they might be good fits.

–Assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez will get bumped from the dugout, and work behind the scenes during games in the batting cage and video room as the assistant hitting coach. MLB rules allow 7 coaches to be in uniform and in the dugout during games.

–Derek Falvey said the Twins probably consulted with 2/3 of the league — or more — when looking to make hires for the coaching staff.

Topics:
Twins twins
Leave A Comment
  • ogredragon

    draw a bell graph. At one end the title is Players who need Analytics to succeed at the highest levels at the other end put the title players who will fail because of Analytics, in the middle put players who derive no benefits from analytic. .. guess what. To be analytical bout this before you take analytics as THE answer: this graph needs to be researched and drawn up, because of your limited numbers of players you can’t afford to lose those with ability because they perform better with little or no outside information. the fact is that some Players will be harmed by their the information and the way it is presented. KISS ( keep it simple stupid) until you can identify each player, feed them as little or as much information as THEY can manage without affecting their ability and train accordingly.

    sound strange: a guy said to be the smartest player of this time says it this way : Greinke said:

    “Eleven years into his major league career, he’s still trying to get out of his own head…..” ….. “Baseball
    is a sport where being stupid and keeping things really simple a lot of times is the right way to do things,” he said. “There are very few guys that are capable of processing a lot of information and applying it and
    still being good at it. … I don’t want to name names, but there were guys I played with that were so stupid that they’re really good, because their mind never gets in the way.”




twins

Previous Story VIDEO: Morning Coffee Twins Q&A with Derek Wetmore