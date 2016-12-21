Quick points on the hiring of two new Twins coaches, Jeff Pickler and Jeff Smith

The Twins announced the hiring of two new coaches to Paul Molitor’s staff Wednesday. Jeff Pickler (Dodgers) and Jeff Smith (Twins minor leagues) join the staff, which is now complete.

Here are a few quick-hit points on the coaching hires.

–Pickler’s title is simply “Major League Coach,” and he’ll oversee outfield instruction, work with coaches and players on game preparation and strategy, and coordinate communication between the major leagues and player development, according to the Twins.

–Pickler is being pegged as a guy with an analytics background, but he said his old scouting buddies would get a kick out of the fact that he’s being labeled a quant. He’s got more a history in scouting and player development than that label generally implies.

–On a conference call with reporters, he was asked about the perception the Dodgers are running a high-powered ‘think tank’ in their front office, and he said that’s more of a ‘soundbyte’ than the reality. No different than what the Twins are trying to put together, he said.

–Pickler will help Molitor and Joe Vavra with strategy decisions.

–Neither Pickler not Smith had much of a history with either Thad Levine or Derek Falvey, which could suggest that the Twins new brass are reaching beyond their circle of buddies in the game to put people in place that they feel are best qualified. (It also could mean that their buddies all had pretty good jobs already.)

–Jeff Smith will be the first base coach and work with catching, where he has a passion, he said. By the way, he said he’s patched the relationship with Miguel Sano, whom he allegedly benched in the minors for pimping a home run.

–Doug Mientkiewicz and Chad Allen did not get a spot on the coaching staff, despite some outside speculation that they might be good fits.

–Assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez will get bumped from the dugout, and work behind the scenes during games in the batting cage and video room as the assistant hitting coach. MLB rules allow 7 coaches to be in uniform and in the dugout during games.