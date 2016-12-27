Report: More teams emerge in the Brian Dozier trade sweepstakes

For weeks the primary team we’ve read as being linked to the Twins in the Brian Dozier trade discussions has been the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now, several more teams have been reported, as 1500 ESPN contributor Darren Wolfson says that the Dodgers are still in talks, but so are the Cardinals, Nationals and Giants.

Dozier update: told LAD still very much in it. Here’s the new wrinkle: STL very much in it, + Nats & Giants remain in dialogue. #MNTwins — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) December 26, 2016

On the surface, the Dodgers make the most sense. They’ve got a need at second base for a player like Dozier, they have a loaded starting rotation, they’ve already got a very high payroll, and they’ve got a stable overflowing with great young prospects.

But the Cardinals also could make sense, depending on what they think of second baseman Kolten Wong. I view Dozier as a big upgrade there. But St. Louis has plenty of bodies to go around in the infield, and something would likely have to give there in order for this to be a good fit for them.

The Nationals are somewhat surprising because their penciled-in infield looks fairly strong even without Dozier. Anthony Rendon (3B), Trea Turner (SS), Daniel Murphy (2B) and Ryan Zimmerman (1B). Plus, Washington just gave up a haul of prospects to get outfielder Adam Eaton from the White Sox.

The Giants, as I wrote a couple weeks ago, could make some sense depending on their view of third baseman Eduardo Nunez and second baseman Joe Panik, who seemed like a nice young player but had a down year at the plate last year.

