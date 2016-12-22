Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: 5 Dodgers prospects that should interest Twins in trade talks

What’s the latest report on Brian Dozier possibly getting traded to the Dodgers? Is it that the sides are close to a deal or that they’re not close?

It’s hard to keep track. And it could depend on the day.

But it’s clear if we’ve got a steam-o-meter hooked up to the trade rumors, by far the No. 1 team publicly linked to the Twins in any Dozier trade discussions has been the L.A. Dodgers.

And the fit makes sense. As we talked about in this video, the Twins need pitching and their timeline to win a World Series does not include 2017, in my opinion. The Dodgers, for their part, are loaded with pitching, including some expensive starters that won’t even make the rotation out of spring training, if it all breaks L.A.’s way. Additionally, they’ve got a stable full of good young prospects that the Twins should covet, as Minnesota looks to expedite its rebuilding process.

Just for fun, here are a few prospects from the Dodgers system that should pique your interest if you follow the Twins closely. In my research for this piece, I leaned heavily on publications like Baseball America and FanGraphs, which spend a great deal more time working on the prospects side than I do. I also glance at stats pages, and let that shape my opinions. So, if that context didn’t spell this out plainly enough: this is a very amateur view of the matter. I’m writing about it to satisfy my own curiosity. This list is not a roadmap. It’s a baseball columnist’s quick thoughts on some good young minor league players.

1. Jose De Leon, 24, RHP

Dave Cameron of FanGraphs notes that the Twins should take a De Leon-led package while they can.

Cameron compares the fastball/changeup strikeout artist to James Shields, and says that those prospects are perpetually underrated.

His MLB debut didn’t go so well last year, which reminds me a little of J.O. Berrios on the Twins’ side. Promising young righthanded pitcher from Puerto Rico who struck out a lot of batters in the minor leagues, only to struggle in his first taste at the highest level. That’s not to suggest they’re the same pitcher, but it should be noted that De Leon also has drawn strong reviews for his changeup that plays off the good fastball, much like Berrios.

In the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League last year, De Leon posted excellent numbers. In 16 starts he was 7-1 with a 2.61 ERA and a 111:20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 86 1/3 innings. His final three starts before his call-up were sensational on the stats page. He pitched a combined 21 2/3 innings with a 33:0 strikeout-to-walk ratio and only allowed two earned runs in that time.

If he’s the headliner of a trade package, it seems like the Twins have a somewhat high-risk (pitching prospects, you know) but potentially high-reward name.

2. Cody Bellinger, 21, 1B

He’s the power-hitting first baseman with a great glove, according to people who follow this stuff closely. Bellinger dipped his toes into Triple-A last season, but the bulk of his plate appearance came at Double-A in the Texas League. In just shy of 400 at-bats there, Bellinger hit 23 home runs and batted .263/.359/.484 in his age-20 season.

That batting line has star potential written all over it.

It doesn’t seem like the best fit in the world, but for some teams it’s all about acquiring valuable assets. Let’s borrow an example from the NBA here. Good NBA teams select a college player in the draft based on his fit within the team that’s already really good. They’re typically drafting toward the end of the first round, so they can afford to take a role player, because there aren’t often many high-ceiling impact players left on the board. Bad NBA teams need to take the BPA in many cases – “best player available.”

The Twins currently have Joe Mauer, Byung Ho Park and Kennys Vargas under contract, all with their own potential upside and clear drawbacks.

I’m curious to know if that’s how the new Twins regime will operate in trade discussions. Or maybe considering where they believe they currently sit on the win curve, they’ll be more inclined to take a different kind of BPA in any potential Brian Dozier trade – the “best pitcher available.”

3. Alex Verdugo, 20, OF

Verdugo’s 2016 season was spent exclusively at Double-A Tulsa. He hit .273/.336/.407 with 37 extra base hits (including 13 home runs) in about 520 plate appearances.

He might be a couple years away, and doesn’t address Minnesota’s most pressing need. But, you know, BPA. If he’s a corner outfielder who profiles in right field, it doesn’t seem like a great fit, depending on what you think about Eddie Rosario’s future. I have my questions about him long-term. I think Max Kepler could play either corner position, and I’m more sold on his “floor” being good enough as opposed to Rosario’s.

Verdugo was rather young for the league he played in, and I’m always more impressed by a batting line like that when I know a guy is “playing up” in age as a late teenager or as someone in his early 20s.

Still, if you’re the Twins and you think your No. 1 need above all else is pitching, Verdugo doesn’t address that. Neither does Bellinger.

4. Yadier Alvarez, 20, RHP

FanGraphs recently ranked Alvarez as the top prospect in the Dodgers’ system (excluding players who have graduated to the Majors like Corey Seager and Julio Urias). Baseball America hasn’t published its updated Dodgers top prospect list, but at their midseason update BA projected that Alvarez would be the fifth starter in what looks like a really impressive 2019 starting rotation.

Alvarez hasn’t advanced past A-ball, but FanGraphs loves him because he looks at ease throwing 100 mph. Fastballs don’t grow on trees, but neither does great command, which is currently a question mark in Alvarez’s profile on the site.

He has just 59 1/3 innings pitched in pro ball, so let’s call him the lottery ticket of this group. High upside, but pitching prospects are always difficult to project and hard to count on. And there’s not a big body of evidence on the stats page. In the Midwest League last season, Alvarez threw 39 1/3 innings and posted a 55:11 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He had a 2.29 ERA and opposing batters hit just .214 against him.

Here’s what Eric Longenhagen wrote in his post ranking Dodgers prospects for Fangraphs:

There’s also blatantly obvious risk. Alvarez is young, raw and throws astoundingly hard which all present potential pitfalls. But this combination of body, delivery, arm strength and impact breaking ball is the stuff young aces are made of and the ceiling here is immense. I think this is one of the highest upside arms in the minor leagues.

5. Walker Buehler, 22, RHP

Speaking of small body of evidence, Walker Buehler might be one of the most interesting prospects in the Dodgers’ system. L.A. drafted him 24th overall in 2015 out of Vanderbilt (the 10th pitcher off the board that year).

Buehler had Tommy John surgery in August of that year, and he’s returned only to throw a handful of innings. He’s only started one career game in the minor leagues, and he has pitched a grand total of 5 innings. Not much we can deduce from that stats page. (If you care, he hasn’t allowed a run yet and he’s struck out 6 while walking 3 with no hits and one hit batter.)

For me to write he’s anything more than an intriguing unknown – based on some published scouting reports and his college stats – would be overstating my confidence. I’ll leave that task to the professionals.

There are more prospects, and perhaps some MLB-level players, that should interest the Twins. But alas, these columns are constricted to 5 thoughts.

