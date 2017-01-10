2016 analysis: What to make of Joe Mauer’s up and down season

Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series at 1500ESPN on the Minnesota Twins’ 2016 season in review. Today’s post is about Joe Mauer. You can see the other posts in the series here.

The Twins paid Joe Mauer $23 million for his services in the 2016 season. That’s a shade less than 22 percent of their 2016 opening day payroll, according to Baseball Prospectus. The reason I’m starting with that figure is because it’s where every Mauer Detractor begins every argument against the Twins first baseman. In a way, it’s impossible to move beyond the fact that Mauer is, in his current form, overpaid. On the other hand, if the analysis stops there we’re being too lazy and I didn’t want salary to be the end of the discussion for this series. With this preamble out of the way, we won’t mention money again for the rest of the post.

It’s somewhat rare that we can learn a lot from looking at a player’s stats separated by month, but in the case of Mauer’s 2016 season, that turns out to be fairly informative. Mauer was off to a great start in April, before he fell off a bit at the plate. Then he recovered and had a great August and then, bang, quad soreness and injuries essentially ended his year. Here’s what that arc looks like on the stats page:

Month Plate Appearances AVG OBP SLG wRC+ March/April 106 .321 .453 .440 139 May 110 .253 .327 .414 100 June 107 .223 .308 .287 55 July 95 .250 .368 .350 95 August 105 .337 .419 .533 158 Sept./Oct. 53 .111 .245 .222 30

Source: Fangraphs.com

Note: The right column is Weighted Runs Created Plus, an offensive stat designed to be context-neutral, where “100” is average.

In April and August, he was a Hall of Fame hitter and the rest of the year he mostly was a forgettable player.

Manager Paul Molitor said earlier this offseason on 1500 ESPN radio that he expects Mauer will be rested more regularly than he has been in the past. I suspect that has to do with the quad injuries that ended Mauer’s season (he’s 33 years old). But I’ll speculate that it also has to do with a concerning stat regarding matchups for Mauer.

Last year, Mauer faced a left-handed pitcher 127 times, and he was terrible in those matchups. Typically a hitter will struggle more against pitchers of the same handedness (i.e.: most left-handed hitters fare worse against lefties than righties). But Mauer has basically always been a good hitter against lefties. It’s one of the things that has separated him in his career as a great hitter. That wasn’t true in 2016, though, when the Twins first baseman hit just .224/.291/.319 against left-handed pitching. I’d guess that it’s a combination of the physical toll and the bad platoon splits that could make Mauer a candidate to sit more often in 2017.

Some good, some bad

Overall, Mauer’s batting stats were a mixed bag. It was the fourth season in a row in which his batting average fell (he hit .261 last year). On the other hand, his .363 on-base percentage ranked 31st in MLB, and ranked 9th among first basemen.

Mauer swung and missed less often last year, and his strikeout rate was down as a result (to 16.1%, the third-lowest rate on the Twins). He also drew more walks last year (13.7%, the second-highest rate in his career). He hit more line drives last year than the year before, but he wasn’t nearly as effective as a hitter when he hit the ball straight up the middle. In fact, his ability to do damage when pulling the ball or when hitting to center basically disappeared last year, according to data from FanGraphs.

Add it all up and Mauer posted a 102 wRC+, which was below average for his position, but also was far from terrible. Again, the stat is designed so that 100 is average. It’s also important to note that Mauer now plays a position where offensive excellence is more or less demanded, while he amassed the bulk of his value earlier in his career as a catcher who was so much better at hitting than other players at the position. Mauer’s wRC+ (102) ranked 22nd among MLB first baseman with at least 350 plate appearances last year.

Here’s Mauer’s wRC+ since his terrific 2013 season as it compares to his current peers:

Year Joe Mauer wRC+ MLB average wRC+ for 1B 2013 143 110 2014 105 109 2015 94 113 2016 102 108

Source: Fangraphs.com

Mauer had a superstar year offensively in 2013, and then a foul ball caught him in the mask during a makeup game against the Mets. He moved from behind the plate to first base and he hasn’t posted a great year at the plate since.

