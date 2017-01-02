2016 analysis: Need a bright spot? How about Brandon Kintzler’s emergence at closer

Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series at 1500ESPN on the Minnesota Twins’ 2016 season in review. Today’s post is about Brandon Kintzler. You can see the other posts in the series here.

Brandon Kintzler exceeded all reasonable expectations in 2016 after the Twins signed him to a minor league deal and invited him to spring training. The Twins bullpen as a whole was rated the worst in the American League with a 4.63 ERA. You might shudder to think where they’d be as a group without two guys signed to minor league contracts – Kintzler and Fernando Abad – saving their bacon.

Kintzler racked up 17 saves as the fill-in closer and posted a 3.15 ERA in 54 1/3 innings. Impressively, he only walked 8 batters all year. But on the flip side of that coin, he also struck out just 35 men in his 54 innings.

Whether he’s a reasonable closer solution for 2017 is a column for another day, but let it suffice for this column that in a miserable 2016 season for the Twins, Kintzler’s emergence as a competent closer was one of the rare bright spots.

Kintzler stands out from his peers that close games because he doesn’t strike out many batters at all. He’s more of a ground ball/weak contact pitcher, which is an atypical profile for someone working on the final outs of close games. (Keep in mind: Kintzler was option No. 3 or 4, after Glen Perkins was injured very early in the season and Year 2 with Kevin Jepsen blew up in the Twins’ face.)

In the day of closers like Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen and Andrew Miller – strikeout machines with big arms – Kintzler got by with a decent fastball and lots and lots of ground balls. You might hear similar pitchers referred to as a “sinker-slider guy.” But according to Fangraphs data, Kintzler only threw a slider about 7 percent of the time, and his changeup only about 5 percent of the time. So, more accurately, Kintzler was a sinker-sinker-sinker guy in 2016.

His strikeout rate was the fifth-worst among American League relievers with at least 50 innings pitched. There were 58 of those pitchers to qualify for this list last year, and Kintzler’s 5.8 strikeouts per 9 innings stands out near the bottom of the list. So does his swinging-and-miss rate of 7%, which is a leading indicator for strikeouts.

This isn’t to say he had a bad year. It’s to say: Wow! He had a nice year for the Twins despite lacking the traditional arsenal you’d find in most closers today.

So how did Kintzler do it?

He did it, mostly, with ground balls. And by not walking many batters.

Despite throwing basically only one pitch and not striking out hardly anyone, Kintzler had some success in the closer’s role for the Twins.

His ground ball rate was 61.9 percent, which is elite. It ranked fifth in the A.L. last year among relief pitchers with at least 50 innings under their belt. (Orioles relief ace Zach Britton is the outlier here, with his absurd 80% ground ball rate; the next highest on the list induced grounders 65% of the time.)

He was also one of the most successful A.L. relievers at limiting walks. He issued just 8 all year, or an average of 1.33 walks per 9 innings, the sixth-best mark in the league last year.

Whether or not you think he can replicate his success, Kintzler deserves credit for his strong year and the Twins deserve credit for taking a chance on him. In parts of six seasons with the Brewers before becoming a free agent, Kintzler had topped 50 innings just twice, and pitched only 7 total big league innings the year before signing with the Twins.

He had a strong year in 2013 with Milwaukee, but with myriad injuries and the lack of strike-out stuff, you could be forgiven if you didn’t foresee Kintzler having a big year in 2016. You would have been wrong. Kintzler bounced back, and after a demotion out of spring training to Triple-A Rochester, he resurfaced in the big leagues in May throwing 93-94 mph with his primary pitch, the sinker. That’s harder than he’d thrown the pitch since 2012, according to data from Brooks Baseball.

After the Twins saw Plan A and then Plan B go up in smoke in the closer’s role, manager Paul Molitor said that he’d trust 9th-inning duties to Fernando Abad and Kintzler. In reality, most of those high-leverage innings at the end of games went to Kintzler, and Abad was traded at the nonwaiver deadline to the Red Sox for a younger relief prospect, Pat Light.

