Hey, did you know that TwinsFest is later this week? The Twins will report to Fort Myers sooner than you think.

I’ve come to believe that the Twins roster could still be evolving. To date, they’ve made one significant acquisition on the player’s side of things, when they signed Jason Castro to a 3-year deal to be the starting catcher.

Earlier in January, a reporter asked Twins Executive VP Derek Falvey if the Twins would draw a line in the sand – at spring training, perhaps – after which they wouldn’t make trades.

“I would not be comfortable with making that statement,” Falvey said. “Mostly because there may be opportunities that present during the course of spring that you can’t run from that are really great opportunities.”

Given the idea that free agent acquisitions are often a simpler dynamic, let’s assume that holds for player signings, too. That’s not especially hard to imagine given the talent that’s still out there.

With that in mind, here are 5 free agents that could still make sense for the Twins:

Jason Hammel, RHP

The Twins have had a pitching problem. A big one. And even for a team that’s not pitching-starved, scribes, executives and managers alike have long relied on the adage that a team can never have too much pitching.

Well, Hammel is pitching. He’s probably the best starting pitcher left on the free agent market. I don’t know if he’d be willing to pitch for a team that’s unlikely the contend for a World Series this year, but pitchers with leverage to make calls like that typically have found employment by the end of January.

Hammel is 34 years old. Over the past three years, he owns a 3.68 ERA in 513 innings. He’s never pitched 180 innings in a full season, so you wouldn’t be signing up for the classic workhorse. But his numbers look worthy of a rotation spot somewhere. Over the past three years the veteran starter has made 30 starts a year and per 9 innings he averages 8.3 strikeouts, 2.4 walks an 1.2 home runs allowed.

Joe Blanton, RHP

Just for fun, I included Blanton in my 25-man roster projection two weeks ago. He remains unsigned, and I still think he’d be a good piece for the Twins to target.

Of course, with free agents like this, it takes two to tango, and I can’t say for sure if Minnesota would make sense for Blanton. Not when you’d expect numbers like his could fit nicely in a bullpen that is ready to win a World Series.

But Minnesota is the land of opportunity. Glen Perkins is the presumed closer, but he missed basically all of last year with a labrum that had detached from the bone. He got surgery to correct that issue, but it’s unclear when — or even if – he’ll return to the height of his powers. After that, immediate closer candidates on the current roster might include Ryan Pressly, Trevor May and Brandon Kintzler.

After a decade spent mostly as a starter, Blanton has made 100 combined appearances out of the bullpen the past two seasons, and with great results. Over the past two years he’s pitched 156 innings with a 2.65 ERA and a 159:42 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Blanton is 36 years old. I think he’s the best reliever left on the open market.

Brett Anderson, LHP

Pitching, pitching, pitching. You can stop me if you’ve heard this before. Maybe the three names listed here don’t set the world on fire, but they’re all intriguing options to improve a bad Twins pitching staff from last year. Anderson will be 29 years old on opening day, and he only pitched 11 innings last year. So admittedly, this one would be a little bit of a flier. But how many teams are better positioned to take fliers than the Twins?

In 2015, the lefty acquitted himself fairly well with the Dodgers. He logged 180 innings and posted a 3.69 ERA. And while a low strikeout rate may be a concern (5.79 strikeouts per 9 innings that year), he did post an exceptional 66.3% groundball rate. That level of worm killing is what allowed Brandon Kintzler to succeed in the closer’s role last year for the Twins, despite not having the same strikeout dominance as some of his peers in the role.

As a point of reference, Kintzler’s ground ball rate last season was 61.9%, which is elite. It ranked fifth in the A.L. in 2016 among relief pitchers with at least 50 innings under their belt. (Orioles relief ace Zach Britton is the outlier here, with his absurd 80% ground ball rate; the next highest on the list induced grounders 65% of the time.)

OK, so enough of pitching. How about one guy who would surprise just about everybody?

Mike Napoli, 1B/DH

As this year’s free-agent market has proven, power is relatively cheap.

Would you rather have Kennys Vargas and whatever percentage chance he puts it all together as a big league player? Or Byung Ho Park and take a risk that last year was a bad omen for things to come on his four-year contract? Or how about Napoli for a steeper price?

I still think Vargas has the potential to latch on and be a regular in the lineup. But I think I’d put the odds of that happening at less than 50 percent. Park? It’s hard to guess. Because I don’t know how much his wrist injury negatively impacted his performance last year. I’ve been told it’s not the primary reason for his disappointing season in the U.S. Who knows.

If the new Twins bosses aren’t buying Vargas stock and they saw enough against big velocity last year to scare them from being bullish on Park, the team could use a regular DH and someone who could spell Joe Mauer at first base a couple times per week.

Napoli is 35 years old. He hit a career-high 34 home runs last year for the Indians, with 101 RBIs and batted .239/.335/.465. Ordinarily those numbers would get you a contract. And yet, here is Napoli, unsigned into late January.

How about a darkhorse?

Chase Utley, 2B

This would be a really fascinating one because it would mean that the Twins made good on their idle threats all winter and traded Brian Dozier. Maybe it’s to the Dodgers or maybe it’s somewhere else. Even if the Twins do trade Dozier, I would be tempted to keep Jorge Polanco at shortstop in 2017 to see if he can hack it there. If he doesn’t pass muster, well fine, then in that scenario they can move him to second base in 2018. In the meantime, I’d be looking for a stopgap at second.

As a 23-year-old with that kind of bat and at least some glimmers of promise in the field, I wouldn’t quit on the idea that Polanco can play on the left side of second base in the big leagues. In what I’m considering a learning year, the Twins can afford to use 2017 to take their time learn more about what they’ve got. Can Miguel Sano play everyday at third place? Can Polanco stick at shortstop?

As for Utley, the longtime member of the Phillies finished last year with the Dodgers. He batted .252/.319/.396 with 14 home runs in 565 plate appearances last year. That’s decent production for a second baseman, but it would be a big drop-off from what the Twins got from Dozier last year.

Utley’s a liability against lefties these days, but this would simply represent an option if the Twins needed an everyday second baseman, wanted to keep Polanco at shortstop, and didn’t trust Eduardo Escobar as a starter at second base. Oh, and this all presupposes they trade Dozier, too. That’s a lot of boxes to check.

