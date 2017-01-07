Was Byron Buxton’s monster September for real?

This is a time of year when we’re all in need of a little optimism. It’s dark, it’s cold, and spring training is still just a mirage that hasn’t quite come into focus yet. Whether you’re scraping half an inch of ice off your windshield, snow blowing your driveway, or simply staring out the window waiting for spring, I’m guessing you, like me, could use a little bit of Twins optimism to get you through the long winter months.

A couple weeks back I wrote about why I’m optimistic about the long-term future of the Twins under the Derek Falvey/Thad Levine regime. Today, I’m going to focus on a reason for more immediate optimism: Byron Buxton.

Buxton, of course, has been a source of hope for Twins fans since the day he was drafted in 2012, and those hopes continued to rise as Buxton steamrolled through every level of the minor leagues. But unlike some of his peers from that 2012 draft like Carlos Correa, Addison Russell, and Corey Seager, Buxton’s minor league success didn’t immediately translate to the big leagues. In his first season and a half Buxton got demoted three times, each time sporting below replacement level offensive numbers while racking up a huge number of strikeouts and generally looking lost at the plate. After each demotion, Buxton would go down to Triple-A and hit the cover off the ball, only to come back up and continue to struggle.

So when Buxton emerged again on September 1st for his fifth stint with the Twins, most fans expected more of the same—gold glove defense and a bat that wasn’t MLB ready. Instead, we got Mike Trout.

In September (note: I’m including the Twins’ two October games as well here), Buxton hit .287/.357/.653, slugged 9 home runs, and continued to remind Twins fans of a young Torii Hunter roaming center field. As a horrid season came to a close, Buxton gave masochistic Twins fans a reason to watch each night; a reason to believe the former No. 1 overall prospect had finally figured it out.

The question, of course, is whether he actually had figured it out. Was Buxton’s final month a preview of the all-star player he’s projected to be, or simply a small sample size aberration? Further complicating things is that his run came in September. There’s an argument that September stats should be taken with a hefty grain of salt, for at least two, somewhat connected, reasons. First, the overall talent level in MLB is watered down due to the influx of September call-ups. That is, the likelihood that a hitter is facing true MLB talent is logically reduced when “quad-A” players and young prospects get September innings. Second, if your team is playing in mostly meaningless September games, the chance that a hitter will face weaker pitching increases.

To begin to answer the question of whether Buxton’s September was legit, then, we need to look not just at his numbers, but at the pitchers off whom he earned those numbers, and to a lesser extent, the importance of those September games to the opposing team. The latter, in my opinion, is less critical to explaining a player’s performance than the former, but does serve as additional data to help us make a stronger conclusion about Buxton’s September.

Opposing Pitchers

Was Buxton getting many of his hits off of the same caliber of pitcher he raked against in Triple-A? In other words, were many of the pitchers he faced either young prospects getting their first taste of the big leagues or fringe, replacement-level players? For the most part, the answer is no, at least in terms of his extra base hits.

Here are the eight pitchers against whom Buxton homered in September (he homered twice off James Shields), along with a one sentence summary of their credentials:

Justin Verlander (2nd in 2016 Cy Young, multiple All-Star games, future HOF)

Chris Sale (5th in 2016 Cy Young, multiple A.S.)

Jose Quintana (10th in 2016 Cy Young, 2016 A.S.)

Kelvin Herrera (2015, 2016 A.S., considered one of the best relievers in baseball)

Danny Salazar (2016 A.S.)

Hansel Robles (3.55 career ERA, 10.0 career K/9, back-end Mets reliever)

James Shields (2) (A.S., once considered a true ace, struggled mightily in 2016)

Anthony Ranaudo (Replacement level)

Of Buxton’s nine home runs, five came against 2016 All-Stars, one came against a high-leverage reliever (in the 11th inning of a tie game), two came off a struggling, but well-known starter, and one came off a “quad-A” pitcher. In other words, he hit most of his home runs against really high-quality pitching. Among Buxton’s other extra base hits in September are a double off Herrera, and a double and triple off highly regarded Royals starter Danny Duffy.

Again, this is a really small sample size. But, if we’re looking at his September in a vacuum and asking whether it was legit or merely the result of watered down competition, it’s pretty clear Buxton took no shortcuts in accumulating his gaudy power numbers.

Meaningfulness of the Games

Okay, so Buxton did it the hard way in September, doing much of his damage, at least in the power department, against quality pitching. But let’s assume that you subscribe to the theory that it’s easier to put up big numbers when the games don’t mean anything to the other team, both because of the higher frequency of fringe players in the game, and also, perhaps, because the everyday players who are on the field may not be playing at quite the same level as they would if the games mattered. I’m not sure I buy that argument, since most players are playing for a job or a contract even when the games don’t matter to their team.

When looking at how meaningful Buxton’s September games were to his opponents, we see that, once again, he did it the hard way. Among the 29 games Buxton played in September, 19 came against teams within 4 games of a playoff spot. 16 of the 19, in fact, were against teams chasing a wild card berth, suggesting that these games would likely be managed similarly to a playoff game, in which struggling starters exit early and only top relievers are used, which in theory would make things even more difficult on Buxton.

How He Did It

So, if we’re convinced that Buxton’s September can’t be chalked up to bad pitching or low-intensity games, what caused the sudden change? Aside from the easy dismissal that it could just be small sample size, there are likely a number of reasons, some unquantifiable (highly regarded Triple-A hitting coach Chad Allen, for example, worked with Buxton in Rochester in August and was on the big league staff during part of September). In terms of what is quantifiable, the numbers show Buxton was a more disciplined hitter at the end of the year. His BB% of 8.8 was significantly higher than his career BB% of 6.2, suggesting an improved approach at the plate. Swinging at better pitches, of course, should lead to better contact, and again the numbers demonstrate this, with Buxton’s September line drive percentage of 23.3% (up from 19.2% career) ranking 24th in the American League.

Again, none of this tells us whether Buxton will sustain his high-level production at the plate. His BABIP of .371 and HR/FB% of 36% during this stretch both likely are unsustainable long-term, although he is likely to have a higher BABIP than almost any other player due to his sprinter speed. It’s certainly possible Buxton will turn back into the .220 hitter we saw for most of the past two years.

However, if you believe that his minor league track record projects him to be a high-impact offensive player, we may look back at September 2016 not as an outlier, but the beginning of Buxton as an elite top-of-the-order hitter capable of impacting the game with his power, patience and speed.