Dozier staying put? Dodgers trade Jose De Leon for another second baseman

The Twins may have missed their window to trade Brian Dozier this offseason. Certainly it seems there’s one suitor no longer in the mix.

The Dodgers and Rays on Monday agreed to a trade that will send second baseman Logan Forsythe west to fill Los Angeles’ need. It’s a one-for-one trade that has top pitching prospect Jose De Leon packing for Tampa/St. Pete.

De Leon was the primary target in Dozier trade talks between the Twins and Dodgers, but according to reports the Twins were asking for more than just the prized prospect for their star second baseman. Dozier has two years and $15 million left on a team-friendly contract. He hit 42 home runs last season after a wicked slump for the first 7-8 weeks of the year.

Forsythe is not quite the player that Dozier is, so this looks on the surface like a nice return for the Rays, who seem to always covet pitching, young players and years of team control. De Leon checks all three boxes. There’s always risk, of course, developing pitching prospects. De Leon surfaced in the big leagues last year with some rocky outings, but his minor league numbers are outstanding and he appears to have the strikeout stuff that should make him a success at the highest level, if everything breaks his way.

Last year, Forsythe batted .254/.327/.405 with a career-high 20 home runs and 52 RBIs. That’s a far cry from Dozier’s .268/.340/.546 (42 home runs, 99 RBIs). But if the Twins were asking the Dodgers to give up way more than just De Leon, and Los Angeles felt it could get an upgrade over its current second base situation without giving up an arm and a leg for Dozier, this trade could make sense through that lens. Plus, like Dozier, Forsythe should help the Dodgers against left-handed pitching, an area in which the team struggled last year. The right-handed-hitting Forsythe batted .270/.315/.461 against lefties last year, and .278/.343/.475 against them in his career.

In January, Forsythe signed a contract extension to avoid salary arbitration, which means he’ll be paid $5.75 million in 2017 and the Dodgers now have an $8.5 million team option for 2018. (Several performance incentives could bring that total to $11 million for 2018, and there’s a $1 million buyout if L.A. declines the option, according to Baseball Prospectus.)

On the Twins front, Dozier’s value may never be higher. My argument this offseason has been that the Twins would be wise to move him now, and if they can target quality pitching in a deal it’s a bonus. Apparently they had one fish on the line in the Dodgers, but couldn’t come to an agreement over how much Dozier is worth.

They could still trade him at this year’s non-waiver trade deadline if they decide that’s the right path. At that point, they will have run the risk that Dozier slumped for any stretch, like he has each of the past three seasons. More to the point, in my mind, is that any team trading for him at that time will essentially be buying him for one year and two months, as opposed to two full seasons they would have been shopping for this winter. I suppose it’s possible that demand goes up at the trade deadline and the supply is not there to match it, thereby driving up the asking price for Dozier.

I don’t know how likely that scenario is, and in a vacuum without that forunate supply/demand change for the Twins, the math doesn’t add up.

Lastly, the Dodgers landing a second baseman doesn’t mean that Dozier can’t be dealt the rest of the offseason, or even in spring training. Based on the news that has trickled out this winter, it just doesn’t seem all that likely.

For now, Dozier is staying put. And that’s a good thing if you had your heart set on the Twins winning more games in 2017.

