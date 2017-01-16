Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series at 1500ESPN on the Minnesota Twins’ 2016 season in review. Today’s post is about Brian Dozier. You can see the other posts in the series here.

Brian Dozier makes predicting the future difficult. Typically with any baseball player who has graduated to the Major Leagues and lasted there for a few seasons, we can look at his minor league numbers and those from recent MLB seasons to inform our guesses about his future performance. With Dozier, it’s not so easy.

He’s evolved from what he was in the minors. He’s slumped for extended stretches. He might have evolved again at the end of May in 2016—or maybe he didn’t. I honestly can’t say that I know. I do know that he’s the most powerful second baseman in baseball and his rebound last year was nothing short of amazing.

There are a few things to point out about Dozier’s 2016 season.

Early slump

It’s impossible to talk about Dozier’s season without digging into the full context of a slump that led to him getting benched for a couple games in late May to work on his swing.

At that point, the guy who finished the year as the obvious choice for team MVP was batting just .199/.284/.318.

Just like he had in the second half the previous two seasons, Dozier was slumping at the plate. He was in a deep rut, and it wasn’t clear how he would get himself out of it. Paul Molitor sat him down for a couple games, Dozier had heart-to-heart chats with everyone from then-GM Terry Ryan to former teammate Torii Hunter.

Then he spent the next four months setting the world on fire.

MVP numbers after that

Molitor used Dozier as a pinch hitter in the 9th inning of a game on May 24th. He drew a walk against Wade Davis and for the rest of the season the powerful second baseman batted .291/.358/.621 with an incredible 38 home runs. That cemented his place as Twins MVP and a fan favorite.

Dozier didn’t win the American League MVP award, obviously, but have a look at how his numbers stack up against players in that echelon. (Dozier did get six total votes, including an 8th place, a 9th place and four 10th place votes.)

Here are the top-5 MVP finishers in the A.L. compared with Dozier, from May 24 until the end of the season:

PLAYER AVG OBP SLG HR RBI R Mike Trout .311 .452 .542 19 69 91 Mookie Betts .335 .379 .547 22 80 83 Jose Altuve .341 .390 .512 15 69 69 Josh Donaldson .299 .426 .563 26 75 85 Manny Machado .288 .335 .504 25 70 72 Brian Dozier .291 .358 .621 38 85 86

Source: Baseball-Reference.com

Those five guys also add excellent defense at critical positions, but the numbers help paint a picture.

At the end of the year

Through the ups and the downs each of the past three seasons, Dozier finished with a strong final batting line. Here are his averages over the past three seasons, in which he was fairly consistent, although it may not seem like it if you’ve followed his yo-yo game closely.

He took several different paths to these final numbers – 2015 being his worst overall season of the three – but the basic counting stats look fairly consistent year to year. He’s averaged 156 games, 700 plate appearances, 31 home runs, 105 runs scores, 82 RBIs and a batting line of .249/.330/.469.

Looks a little bit like Curtis Granderson numbers. Different players, obviously, and in different settings. Just remember that those power numbers come from a second baseman. That kind of production would look good in just about any lineup.

Monthly breakdown

The amazing thing to me about Dozier’s season is that it kept going. He was ice cold and then he was scorching hot and I thought in August, ‘OK, where is he going to settle in?’ Except he didn’t settle. He just kept belting home runs until the season ended.

Here are his monthly splits for home runs, including the average number of plate appearances between longballs:

MONTH HRs PA/HR March/April 3 35 May 2 46 June 8 14 July 6 19 August 13 10 Sept/Oct 10 12

Nobody has ever hit more career home runs than Barry Bonds. And nobody has ever hit more home runs in a season than Barry Bonds did in 2001. For context: Bonds hit 73 homers in 664 plate appearances that year, an average of one bomb every 9 plate appearances. That’s incredible.

Dozier wasn’t quite to that level in August and September. He wasn’t that far off, though.

More fly balls, more longballs

For his entire career, Dozier hits a fly ball about 43 percent of the time. Last year, an apparent emphasis meant that number climbed nearly all the way to 48 percent. And when he hits those fly balls, over the course of his career they’ve left the park 12.7 percent of the time. Last season, that number spiked to 18.4 percent, which would seem to indicate he’d fall back to his mean level of production.

Let’s consider the possibility, though, that Dozier actually has changed to become more fly-ball happy. And more of those fly balls are leaving the yard now. I don’t think it’s a huge stretch. The HR/FB% puts him in the neighborhood of guys like Mike Trout and Kris Bryant, but still outside the top-30 in the statistic last year in MLB. It’s a lot higher than his career rate, but on its face it doesn’t seem unreasonable to me.

Pull-happy

One thing that hasn’t changed since Dozier became a feared big-league hitter is his tendency to yank the ball. His numbers are best when he pulls the ball, and that’s all he ever seems to want to do at the plate. Who could blame him? It’s led to plenty of success so far in his career.

In 2016, Dozier led all of baseball in the percentage of batted balls that he pulled (minimum of 200 plate appearances). Dozier pulled – that is, hit to the left side as a right-handed batter – 56.4% of batted balls last year.

With the help of Fangraphs’ tools, I took the numbers of every MLB hitter who had at least 200 plate appearances last year and focused on the percentage of balls in play that they pulled. Then I multiplied by plate appearances to figure out how many total balls each player pulled. And guess who leads that list? Dozier again, with 390 pulled balls in 2016. Next on the list: Edwin Encarnacion (366), Carlos Santana (364), Kris Bryant (326) and Jose Altuve (325).

When Dozier pulls the ball, he usually does it with authority. Last year when he went to the left side he batted .417/.417/.897. Dozier knows exactly what he wants to do at the plate. So does every opposing pitcher. Last year, that didn’t seem to matter.

