Would free agent slugger Mike Napoli be a good fit for the Twins?

Would Mike Napoli make sense for the Twins?

Thad Levine said Friday that the Twins are in the market for veteran leadership. Some people around the team highly valued the intangible elements of leadership that Torii Hunter brought to an 83-win team in 2015. Hunter retired, some pitchers got hurt and the Twins were terrible in the field on the way to a 59-win season in 2016.

They hired Hunter, Michael Cuddyer and LaTroy Hawkins in some loosely defined roles that they hope will contribute real victories on the field in 2017.

But as Levine suggests, that might not be the end of their pursuit of leadership. There are still plenty of decent players looking for work.

One of those players, Mike Napoli, is a slugging first baseman/DH who tallied a career-high 34 home runs and another career high 101 RBIs last year for the A.L. champ Cleveland Indians.

National columnist Jon Heyman suggest he’d be a “perfect fit” for the rebuilding Twins.

Brian Dozier said in a radio interview Saturday with 1500 ESPN that Twins players, just like Twins fans, want to see the team make a couple more moves before the year begins.

Dozier, who may or may not be clued into these conversations, said that there are still some big names out there that the Twins are considering. Dozier said he personally would like a “middle of the order” bat for the lineup.

Well, Napoli is a big bat.

And I know nothing of his leadership or clubhouse identity, but from what I’ve read, he acquits himself well in that area, too.

Napoli has spent time recently with Derek Falvey (Indians, 2016) and Levine (Rangers, 2011-12 and 2015).

Over the past three seasons Napoli has batted .237/.343/.435 (106 OPS+), so his career-highs last year must be tempered when you’re setting future expectations for him. He’s also 35, so there’s some risk, as corner position (or DH) power bats don’t have much value to offer if they’re not hitting.

But still. He hit 34 home runs last year and went to the World Series. You can’t fake that.

One potential problem with a signing like this: The Twins already have two guys they hope can take the DH job and run with it. Byung Ho Park is in the second season of his four-year contract. Kennys Vargas had his impressive stretches last year, and there’s still a chance that he could become a big –league regular. Joe Mauer won’t play every day this year for the Twins. So maybe something could be worked out to start Napoli a couple times a week at first base and split some more time at DH.

Last week I wrote about some free agents that could make sense for the Twins. A couple of those free agents stopped making sense just hours after the column published—one because found a new team (Brett Anderson) and one because the Dodgers found a new second baseman (Chase Utley).

Would you rather have Kennys Vargas and whatever percentage chance he puts it all together as a big league player? Or Byung Ho Park and take a risk that last year was a bad omen for things to come on his four-year contract? Or how about Napoli for a steeper price? I still think Vargas has the potential to latch on and be a regular in the lineup. But I think I’d put the odds of that happening at less than 50 percent. Park? It’s hard to guess. Because I don’t know how much his wrist injury negatively impacted his performance last year. I’ve been told it’s not the primary reason for his disappointing season in the U.S. Who knows. If the new Twins bosses aren’t buying Vargas stock and they saw enough against big velocity last year to scare them from being bullish on Park, the team could use a regular DH and someone who could spell Joe Mauer at first base a couple times per week. Napoli is 35 years old. He hit a career-high 34 home runs last year for the Indians, with 101 RBIs and batted .239/.335/.465. Ordinarily those numbers would get you a contract. And yet, here is Napoli, unsigned into late January.

The last point to make here is that we know precious little about the Twins’ new bosses atop the front office will operate. If they don’t sign Napoli, I’m not sure that’s a data point that we can use to evaluate them. It would probably say more about Vargas or Park or Mauer. If they do sign Napoli, though, we might just learn something about how Falvey and Levine like to operate.