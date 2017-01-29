GM Thad Levine expects Twins will add ‘at least one or two pitchers’

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins are well aware that they’ll need to pitch better than they did last year to have a chance to contend. And that’s why with only two weeks to go before spring training, the team still is in the mix for free-agent pitchers.

Don’t be too surprised if they add at least one more arm before the start of the year.

“There are a lot of pitchers still on the free-agent market and we’re having conversations with a lot of agents for those pitchers,” Twins GM Thad Levine said in an interview with 1500ESPN on Sunday. “I would expect in between now and opening day we’ll have added at least one or two pitchers to our mix to enhance both the depth and the quality within our 12-man staff.”

Levine was speaking during a radio interview on Day 3 of the team’s three-day TwinsFest at Target Field.

Earlier in the weekend, the GM said that the Twins are looking for some veteran leadership, and that’s consistent with what type of player he said the team is still seeking Sunday. That’s not necessarily to denigrate the players in the clubhouse currently, but it’s noteworthy that a team that lost 103 games last year has added a new catcher (Jason Castro) and very little else. In fact, one of the best veteran leaders from last year’s team, Trevor Plouffe, is moving on.

The Twins have a list of seven or eight starting pitchers right now who could contend for a spot in the starting rotation. But there are still some intriguing starting pitchers looking for work, like Jason Hammel, Doug Fister, Travis Wood (if he’s going to be a starter), and Colby Lewis. Bullpen options are far more plentiful, and would seem like the place the Twins could upgrade.

Those available relief arms include Joe Blanton, Sergio Romo, Jerry Blevins, Joe Smith, David Hernandez, Fernando Salas, Boone Logan and Matt Belisle, among others.

You can listen to the interview in its entirety below. Levine joins at about the 59:40 mark.

Based on early roster projections, it’s widely expected that the young core of the team – guys like Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler – will be depended on as significant contributors. Each player has a minor league history, and a brief major league résumé, to suggest he’s capable of that. But still, Kepler is the oldest of those three players, and he’ll turn 24 years old just before spring training officially begins.

“It’s imperative as a franchise that we see those guys take a step forward. We’re never going to be the team that’s going to spend extremely lavishly on the free-agent market—we’ll spend, but we’re not going to spend at the top end, so we need our players to develop at the major league level,” Levine said.

“I think it’s incumbent upon us [the front office] to layer in some veterans on this team. Because one thing I’ve learned in this game is: messages delivered by the front office are not heard extremely well by the players; Messages even delivered by the coaching staff won’t necessarily get implemented immediately; Messages delivered by their peers – guys who are shoulder-to-shoulder with them in the locker room – I think really do have an impact on the players.

“I think you guys saw that firsthand when Torii Hunter was here,” Levine said. “Not suggesting we’re going to be able to find a Torii Hunter at this stage in the offseason, but what we are going to try to accomplish when we sign extra players in between now and opening day, those are going to be guys that we’ve heard through the grapevine, through our scouts, through some of our guys—that these are guys that have a chance to have a real leadership role on this team.”