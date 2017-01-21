The Incredible Odds Behind Twins’ repeated postseason failure against Yankees

Last week, the Twins announced that two stars from their early 2000s teams–Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins– would be joining FSN’s broadcast booth this season. This announcement, which came on the heels of a November announcement that ex-star Michael Cuddyer would also be joining the team as a special assistant, got me thinking about the talented teams those players captained, and, of course, the playoff failures they endured, mostly against the Yankees throughout the early 2000s.

Over an eight-year stretch, the Yankees eliminated the Twins from the playoffs four times—in 2003, 2004, 2009 and 2010. For many Twins fans, conventional wisdom holds that these four playoff series were blowouts—a mismatch between the mighty Yankees and overmatched Twins. Further, it wasn’t just fans who seemed to buy this narrative, with Hunter telling Jon Heyman that many of the Twins were nervous facing the Yankees, a sentiment Cuddyer publicly agreed with. Hunter even went so far as to accuse one unnamed player of refusing to pinch hit late in a game.

When I think about those series, I’ve tended to fall in line with the blowout narrative. The Twins, in my mind, were simply consistently outplayed by a superior team. As I took a closer look at those playoff series, though, an interesting trend emerged: The Twins weren’t dominated by the Yankees at all. In fact, the Twins outplayed the Yankees for large portions of those series, but simply failed, with remarkable consistency, to close out games they had a high likelihood of winning.

Although the Twins blew a 1-0 series lead in 2003, it’s the losses they suffered at the hands of the Yankees in the 2004, 2009 and 2010 ALDS that demonstrate how painstakingly close they were to not just winning a few games, but potentially winning multiple series. Using Baseball-Reference’s win probability chart as a guide (which charts the percentage chance a team has to win a game based on the game’s situation, score and inning), I’m going to attempt to argue that the Twins, if not deserving of winning these series outright, at the very least suffered from either unbelievably bad luck, or an uncanny ability to choke away big games. Or perhaps a combination of both.

Now, the Twins lost 9 games to the Yankees over the three series. Of these nine losses, the Twins led in eight of them. In all eight of these games, they had a peak win probability of at least 64%, and yet each time they came out on the losing end. Before we get to the ones that really sting, here’s a chart showing four of the less cringe-inducing losses. Although these four games all had relatively modest peak win probabilities, the percentage chance of coming out on the losing end in all four, when each had a +60% peak win probability, is quite small.

Year Game Peak Win Probability Result 2004 3 64% Loss 2009 1 69% Loss 2009 3 73% Loss 2010 2 66% Loss

While those four losses begin to paint a picture of the Twins’ playoff ineptitude against New York, it’s the other four losses, described below, that fully demonstrate just how statistically unlikely the Twins bevy of playoff meltdowns truly was. Let’s open some old wounds and take a look.

2004 ALDS Game 2: Yankees 7, Twins 6 (12 innings):

Full game:

Peak win probability: 88%–Bottom of the 12th

After riding the golden left arm of Johan Santana to a series opening victory in Game 1 in New York, Game 2 featured 4 lead changes, with the teams battling to a 5-5 draw through 11 innings.

With 2 outs in the 12th, Torii Hunter blasted a Tanyon Sturtze fastball (3:10:05) into the left field bleachers to give the Twins a 6-5 lead. In the bottom of the 12th, Joe Nathan, in his third inning of work, struck out John Olerud to start the inning. With just two outs to go, the Twins win probability stood at 88%, as they looked primed to take full control of the series. Instead, disaster struck. Nathan walked two hitters in a row before allowing a ground-rule double to Alex Rodriguez. After an intentional walk to Gary Sheffield, Hideki Matsui hit a short line-drive straight to right fielder Jacque Jones (3:30:30). Jones, playing shallow, appeared to think Derek Jeter wouldn’t tag on the play, lofting a weak throw to first baseman Matthew Lecroy. Jeter did tag, though, and easily beat the relay throw home, giving the Yankees an improbable 7-6 Game 2 victory.

2004 ALDS Game 4: Yankees 6, Twins 5 (11 innings)

Peak Win Probability: 97%–Top of the 8th

After the crushing Game 2 loss, the Twins returned home and blew an early lead to lose Game 3, finding themselves in an elimination game in Game 4. Following sterling pitching performances by Santana and reliever Grant Balfour, the Twins held a 5-1, 8th inning lead, six outs away from sending the series back to New York for a deciding Game 5. Heading into the 8th, the Twins win probability sat at 97%. Perhaps because of both the sizable lead and criticism for perceived over-usage of Nathan in Game 2, Twins manager Ron Gardenhire opted to send Juan Rincon out to start the 8th. Rincon, who’d had a good year, had a very bad day. After letting the first four hitters reach base, he gave up a demoralizing 3-run home run to Ruben Sierra, tying the game at 5. The Yankees would eventually win in 11 innings, securing their second odds-defying victory of the series.

Using the peak win probabilities from Game 2 (88%) and Game 4 (97%) of the ’04 series, the Twins had an 85% chance of winning both games (and thus the series), and a 99.64% chance of winning at least one of the games. In other words, based on the peak win probabilities, there was a 0.36% chance of the Twins losing both games, or about 275/1.

2009 ALDS Game 2: Yankees 4, Twins 3 (11 innings)

Full Game:

Peak Win Probability: 92%–Top of the 9th

This game will always be referred to as The Phil Cuzzi Game. Before Cuzzi’s 11th inning gaff took away a leadoff double from Joe Mauer (4:07:10), though, the Twins should have had the game won.

Minnesota took a 2-run lead into the 9th inning, with Nathan once again entering to attempt to close out the Yankees. The Twins’ win probability entering the bottom of the 9th was 89%, slightly down from their peak win probability of 92% in the top of the inning. Nathan, of course, couldn’t hold the lead, giving up a single to Mark Teixeira to open the inning, before grooving (3:25:25) a 3-1 fastball to Rodriguez, who hit it about 420 feet to straight center to tie the game.

Despite putting together an 11th inning rally that saw them load the bases with nobody out and boost their win probability back up to a healthy 83%, the Twins failed to score (this was the Cuzzi inning, by the way, suggesting his mistake was perhaps overblown given their three straight hits immediately following the missed call). In the bottom of the 11th, Teixeira hit a walk-off home run, handing the Twins yet another heartbreaking, highly-unlikely loss in the Bronx.

2010 ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Twins 4

Full Game:

Peak Win Probability: 89%–Top of the 6th

In the 2010 ALDS, the Twins came out of the gates hot, building a 3-run lead through 5 innings in the friendly confines of Target Field. The offense was putting up runs, and more importantly, Francisco Liriano was dealing. After striking out Nick Swisher to begin the 6th, Liriano was through 5.1 innings, having given up just 2 hits with 6 strikeouts while protecting a 3-run lead. After the Swisher strikeout, the Twins win probability sat at 89%. As we’d seen so often before, though, Good Frankie turned into Bad Frankie with seemingly no warning. He’d record just one more out, and by the time he left the game later that inning, the Twins trailed 4-3. They’d end up tying the game in the bottom of the 6th, and despite having the bases loaded, failed to retake the lead, eventually losing the game 6-4, and the series 3-0.

What Does All This Mean?

In the grand scheme of things, not much. But what I’ve tried to demonstrate here is the narrative that the Twins were dominated by the Yankees in the playoffs is patently false. Rather, what actually happened was an extraordinary game-by-game meltdown which, when taken together, had astronomically small odds of occurring. Of the Twins nine playoff losses in ’04, ’09 and ’10, they led in 8 of them, and four times had a roughly 90% or higher chance of winning, late in the game. Although win probabilities swing throughout a game and shouldn’t be taken as gospel, I find the following stat pretty indicative of the story I’m trying to tell: Using the peak win probabilities from the four games described in detail above, the odds of the Twins losing all four was roughly 30,000 to 1.