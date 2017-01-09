Latest in a busy offseason: Twins hire former Yankees scout

The Twins new bosses have had a busy offseason as they get ready for spring training, which begins in about a month.

The latest move: they’ve hired former Yankees scout Greg Orr to a be a pro scout, a person with knowledge of the move confirmed Monday. Bob Nightengale of the USA Today first reported the hire.

Orr is the second known hire from the Yankees’ organization since Derek Falvey took over the baseball operations department in early November. The Twins also hired hitting coach James Rowson away from New York.

The Twins’ on-field coaching staff is set. There’s a sense, however, that the Twins could still be changing the complexion of their behind-the-scenes staff over the next month or so before spring training begins. (And of course they could still change the composition of their roster between now and report date, too.)

The Yankees aren’t the only team the Twins haved pulled from to fill out their baseball staff. Including the two men at the top of the baseball operation, the Twins have added from the Indians, the Rangers, the Yankees and the Dodgers. Falvey said last month that Minnesota has consulted with 2/3 of teams in the league — or maybe more — when making hiring decisions this winter.

Orr’s hire is the latest move in a fairly busy offseason for Falvey and new GM Thad Levine. They signed a starting catcher in Jason Castro. They’ve added 3 coaches to Paul Molitor’s staff, including a newly created position for Jeff Pickler. They’ve changed scouting directors from Deron Johnson to Sean Johnson. (The Twins will pick first in the first-year player draft this summer.) They got creative and traded down to draft a pitcher in the Rule 5 draft at the conclusion of the MLB Winter Meetings. Oh yeah, and they’ve fielded trade offers for their best player, Brian Dozier, two years before he’s set to hit free agency.

Twins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training Feb. 13.