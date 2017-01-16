Would Mauer Detractors rest easier if the Twins said this out loud?

The timing was perfect for Twins superstar Joe Mauer, who had just wrapped up his 2009 MVP campaign. Just the latest in a growing list of accomplishments for the kid born and raised in Minnesota who had risen to superhero status in his home state.

Nowadays if you log on to the social media website Twitter.com, you’ll find the crowd Twins fans that hold up Mauer as the root of every problem for the franchise over the past 7 years.

Based on my experience, you’re much more likely to find that crowd than anyone wanting to celebrate Mauer’s legacy in a Twins uniform. His star has faded and social media has amplified the volume on that decline, probably well past the point of distortion.

The Twins signed Joe Mauer to a massive contract, worth $184 million over 8 years. Now, he doesn’t appear to be the same Mauer. And such is life in pro sports.

I read an interesting tidbit in Buster Olney’s ESPN column over the weekend. He prefaced his column by saying that there are some things baseball executives – the leaders of very public businesses – just can’t say about their employees.

He picked one thing that each team would say in a moment of honesty, if it weren’t for the negative repercussions of such public statements.

Here’s what Olney speculates the Twins would say:

The return on investment from the Joe Mauer contract, which has two more years to go, has been extremely disappointing.

I think that’s fairly non-controversial.

Many Twins fans would agree with the premise, although different crowds would feel differently about it. Some would get out their megaphones and pitchforks. Others might quietly reflect on the unfortunate fall of an athlete once on track to be a Minnesota sports legend.

So, here’s my thought on this. We agree that he’s overpaid at this point of his career based on his on-field production. What about the years in which he was underpaid? Should Twins fans have appreciated him more then? He made $10.5 million in his MVP 2009 season and every team in the league would have jumped at the chance to pay him that.

Has he been ‘worth’ the money in the past three seasons? No, he hasn’t. But teams don’t have the luxury of reassessing dollar values on long-term contracts. That’s not how it works.

If fans dislike Mauer because he’s preventing the Twins from signing other prime free agents that would have helped the mid-market Twins win more games, that’s understandable. My question, and I’m genuinely curious: would those same fans be content if the Twins executives said what Olney suggests here?

What if Derek Falvey said it?

‘Hey, listen. We like Joe Mauer as a guy and at the time my predecessors signed the contract the organization was thrilled about the prospect of moving into a new stadium with a homegrown MVP anchoring our club for the next eight years. The present reality is that injuries and offensive decline have really taken their toll, and Mauer’s not the same superstar player at 33 as he was at 26.’

This is just a thought experiment. For one thing, it will never happen. For another, I don’t think it would silence the part of the crowd that just wants to voice complaints.