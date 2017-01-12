Minor league deal could lead to a new backup catcher for the Twins

The Twins signed a backup-caliber catcher to a minor league deal on Thursday and invited him to spring training. Big whoop, right?

Don’t overlook this as a nothing signing, though. Chris Gimenez could be a good candidate to be Jason Castro’s backup this season.

Gimenez is well-traveled, and in pro sports that’s typically just a nicer way of saying that he’s not very good. But instead of looking at his deficiencies, let’s zoom in on what he can do well and see how it might help the Twins.

Jason Castro was signed to be the starting catcher and some people rightfully saw his batting line and raised an eyebrow wondering if he could hit. Well, he does other things well on the other side of the game, including framing strikes for umpires, but perhaps more importantly he’s advertised as a top-notch game planner and excellent game caller. And here’s one thing that gets overlooked about his offense: he can actually hit right-handed pitchers all right.

Last season, the left-handed-hitting Castro batted .231/.331/.426 against righties. That’s a .757 OPS and a 108 wRC+, meaning he’s an above-average hitter against righties and certainly above average for a catcher. But he was terrible against lefties (.237/.241/.241), and so it could make sense for manager Paul Molitor to find a platoon mate for his everyday catcher. That backup would start as often as possible against left-handed pitching, in an ideal world.

The two guys that I thought might compete for that role are Mitch Garver and John Ryan Murphy. Murphy’s struggles in his first year in Minnesota are well documented, and Garver’s never taken a big league plate appearance. His minor league offensive numbers are good enough to be worth a look (and good enough to protect him on the 40-man roster this year while exposing, and eventually losing, Stuart Turner to the Rule 5 draft). When I talked to Garver at last year’s Arizona Fall League, it was the defensive part of the game – game calling, controlling the running game, etc. – that he said was still coming along for him.

So the Twins have added Gimenez to that mix. And he just might be the guy.

He’s spent time with the Indians and the Rangers, so both Derek Falvey and Thad Levine would be familiar with his work.

In 2016 and for his career, his offensive numbers won’t jump off the page at you. He’s batted .218/.297/.335 in 776 career plate appearances, which isn’t great, even at a defensive-oriented position like catcher. But check out his splits.

He worked for a time last year as Trevor Bauer’s personal catcher. So maybe the Indians couldn’t leverage his platoon advantage as much as they otherwise might have. Remember, he was basically the third in line behind Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez. In 40 plate appearances against lefties last year, Gimenez hit .229/.308/.429, which is still a low batting average and OBP, but the power brings up his Weighted Runs Created Plus to almost a league average, 97. (League average is 100, while catchers as a whole averaged a wRC+ of 87 last year.)

OK, that bat seems like a reasonable pairing for Castro, but it was only 40 plate appearances. There’s a pretty small sample size, and invites all sorts of variance, so it shouldn’t be trusted fully.

For his career, parts of 8 MLB seasons dating back to 2009, Gimenez still has just 244 plate appearances against lefties. But he’s done damage with the opportunities he’s been given. Despite a really rough offensive track record against right-handed pitching, Gimenez has actually acquitted himself well against lefties, batting .263/.358/.402 against them over his career.

The Twins could play Castro four or five times a week, mostly against right-handed pitching, to maximize his offensive output. Then spell him with Gimenez two or three times a week and try to get him in mostly against left-handed pitching.

The Castro-Gimenez platoon idea might work and it might not. I’m not here to say that will lead to an offensive masterpiece behind the plate. It’s worth noting, though, that he’s also respected in the other facets of his game.

Here’s Indians beat writers Jordan Bastian in a sort of tribute blog post to Gimenez when the Indians chose to take him off their 40-man roster and he chose to become a free agent:

“The pitchers trusted Gimenez and he made an impact in the clubhouse.”

Bastian would have a good idea, and that sentence shouldn’t be overlooked.

And how about this glimpse into the backup catcher’s thought process? Here’s a snippet from a piece about Cleveland’s game planning, written by former Fangraphs writer August Fagerstrom, which quotes Gimenez.

“I’m looking at swing paths, I’m looking at takes, I’m looking at where they foul balls off,” Gimenez said. “A lot of times guys will make adjustments in the box. If guys have a real heavy sinker to a righty, they’ll scoot up in the box and try to get to the ball before it comes down-and-in on them. I’m always aware of where that guy is standing. I’m looking pitch-to-pitch, because if I see that guy making an adjustment, I’m going to make the adjustment right back. A lot of times you’ll just tap your chest to say, ‘Hey, this one’s on me,’ and you’ll call the pitch and they’ll execute it.”

Sounds reasonable to me.

I don’t know, maybe Gimenez won’t make the club and this post was an exercise in too-much-offseason-free-time. Or maybe he’ll make an impact as the Twins new backup. We’ll begin to find out in about a month, when Twins pitchers and catchers report to spring training.