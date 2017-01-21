LISTEN NOW
Report: Braves sign former Twins catcher Suzuki

By 1500 ESPN January 21, 2017 10:10 am
Sep 1, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki (8) hits a RBI single during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki reportedly has a new home.

SB Nation is reporting that Suzuki will sign with the Atlanta Braves. Last season, Suzuki hit .258/.301/.403 for the Twins with eight home runs and 49 RBI. The veteran catcher threw out just 12 of 64 attempted base stealers (19%) in 2016.

Suzuki had been with the Twins since 2014 and made the All-Star Game in his first season in Minnesota.

