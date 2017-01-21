Report: Braves sign former Twins catcher Suzuki

Minnesota Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki reportedly has a new home.

SB Nation is reporting that Suzuki will sign with the Atlanta Braves. Last season, Suzuki hit .258/.301/.403 for the Twins with eight home runs and 49 RBI. The veteran catcher threw out just 12 of 64 attempted base stealers (19%) in 2016.

Suzuki had been with the Twins since 2014 and made the All-Star Game in his first season in Minnesota.