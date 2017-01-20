Report: Dodgers poking around for a non-Dozier solution at second base

If the Twins are asking too much in trade talks with the Dodgers for star second baseman Brian Dozier, Los Angeles appears to be willing to move on.

The Dodgers are searching high and low for another alternative at second base, according to a new report from Ken Rosenthal.

In the end, of course, it could still turn out that the Dodgers and Twins find an agreeable match. If he goes to the team’s fan fest at the end of the month without a firm answer, it could be somewhat awkward. If it doesn’t work out between the Twins and the Dodgers, Rosenthal lists a handful of alternatives.

The tacit assumption all along is that Los Angeles won’t be content going into a season in which it’s a legitimate World Series contender with Kiké Hernandez as their second baseman. Batting numbers from their minor leaguers don’t jump off the page, either.

Rosenthal reports the Dodgers would like to add a right-handed bat. Probably one that could help them correct their thump-less ways against left-handers last year. Dozier checks those boxes, but so do a few other guys.

Ian Kinsler (Tigers), for example. Ditto for Logan Forsythe (Rays). And Jurickson Profar (Rangers) is a switch hitter. Rosenthal reports that all three have been considered as trade targets to fill second base for the Dodgers.

Rosenthal also speculates on a couple switch-hitting second basemen. Cesar Hernandez (Phillies) and Wilmer Difo (Nationals).

Or what if Los Angeles simply re-signs Chase Utley? It doesn’t solve the left-handed problem, but it’s a stopgap. Other free-agent stopgaps would be Stephen Drew and Dustin Ackley, but Rosenthal speculates the Dodgers won’t be interested because those two bat left-handed.

All of this sounds like the Dodgers shopping for assurances. If they can’t land the Twins’ star second basemen, it sounds like they’re looking to have a contingency plan as spring training approaches.

If you’re the Twins, your best bet to approach a .500 record this year is to keep Dozier, even if that’s not necessarily the best long-term play. From the recent reports and from what president Derek Falvey said last week, the Twins and Dodgers are at a stalemate in Dozier trade talks. (Those talks could extend into spring training, for what it’s worth.) If the Twins are asking for the Moon and the Stars for Dozier, it would make sense why the Dodgers are gun shy.

Maybe the Twins will lower their asking price to simply the Moon and one Star. Or maybe the Dodgers will find another alternative.