Report: A resolution to Brian Dozier trade talks expected in next week

What’s been your favorite part of the Brian Dozier trade sweepstakes? If you haven’t taken the time to reflect, you may want to do it quickly. Soon the rumors and speculation may be nothing more than memories.

The trade talks are expected to be settled — one way or the other — within the next week, according to FOX Sports’ Jon Morosi.

Sources: Brian Dozier trade talks expected to resolve, one way or another, in next week. #Dodgers still one of teams in talks with #Twins. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 4, 2017

That’s good news for Twins fans who are tired of hearing about a possible trade without any semblance of finality. On a personal note, I’m not sure how many more offseason columns we can put together on Dozier. (I’ll have his 2016 review as part of my analysis series, but that won’t relate to trade rumors.)

Just yesterday I wrote about how fans polled at MLB Trade Rumors were split exactly down the middle on whether or not they think Minnesota will trade its popular and powerful second baseman. My stance: If it’s a dead 50-50 split at this time in the offseason, and if we assume the Twins are intent on trading him soon for a maximal return, then the front office has crafted some masterful misdirection this winter. Or, then again, it’s totally possible they’re flipping a coin as to whether or not they’ll trade him.

I mentioned in Tuesday’s column that it’s certainly not too late to swing a deal. Rod Carew was traded to the Angels in February of 1979. Johan Santana was traded in February 2008. A reader also reminded me that Chuck Knoblauch was traded in February of 1998. So the first week of January is not too late to deal a star player. Some of those trades worked out better than others for the Twins. And none are exactly similar to this potential deal.

If you’ve missed a winter’s worth of updates on the Brian Dozier trade sweepstakes front, here’s what we’ve learned. Dozier had dinner with his new bosses to tell them that he wants to stay in Minnesota. The Dodgers, though, are interested. They’d even be willing to include on of their top prospects, pitcher Jose De Leon. But the Dodgers aren’t the only team that could have interest in Dozier. Here are 5 teams that I speculated could be a fit.

On the 100th episode of the Touch ‘Em All podcast, my co-host Phil Mackey said that the Dodgers can’t afford not to trade for Dozier. I don’t fully agree with that point, but I see where he’s coming from. In the N.L. West, the Dodgers would do well to load up at the beginning of the year instead of relying on moves at the non-waiver trade deadline. No team wants to rely on a one-game Wild Card series, even if that team boasts Clayton Kershaw at the front of its rotation.

The final point I want to address here is one I’ve heard a lot from readers over the past few weeks. The question that often comes up is how would you sell the move to the fan base? All that losing and you’re going to trade a popular and great player? For prospects? How?!

The idea is that it would be bad marketing to trade Dozier and I’m here to say that I care basically nothing for marketing. I think the Twins front office execs should focus their attention and energy on making a winning team, and let marketing people handle their job. It might not be universally accepted or even popular at first. But I think it’s a fairly good marketing campaign to say, ‘We’re going to do everything we can to field a sustainable championship-caliber club — even if it means making difficult decisions.’

Maybe it’s just me, but I think that would play better than, ‘We’re going to sort of try to win, but we’re not always going to make the most competitive decision, it just depends which players our fans like the most and which will sell the most tickets in the short term.’