Report: Two former Twins remain on team’s radar for possible reunion

Two former members of the Twins could possibly find themselves as the latest leg of the reunion tour, according to a report.

The team has interest in bringing back Justin Morneau and Craig Breslow, according to the Pioneer Press.

According to the Star Tribune, however, both sides recognized there wouldn’t be a roster fit for Morneau with the Twins.

GM Thad Levine has made no secret that he expects the team to sign “at least one or two” more pitchers before opening day. He didn’t say whether that would be a reliever or a starter, only that it would be designed to enhance the depth and quality of the 12-man pitching staff.

Breslow, 36, would seem to be the better fit, although his stats don’t jump off the page in recent years. He’s a left-handed reliever, but he was released by the Marlins last year during the season. Over the past three seasons, he’s posted a 4.93 ERA with a 90:55 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 133 1/3 innings.

Morneau, 35, had a below-average batting line for a corner infielder last season, when he hit .261/.303/.429 while on a one-year contract with the White Sox. If the Twins are looking for veteran leadership, as Levine suggests, Morneau could fit that bill. But in an era — and with a manager — that appears to appreciate position flexibility of the few bench players on each roster, Morneau’s fit is not clear.

Morneau had a strong — albeit incomplete — season at the plate as recently as 2015 with the Rockies. The lefty batted .310/.363/.458 in 182 plate appearances.

If the Twins want to commit one bench spot to a part-time DH and platoon partner for Joe Mauer at first base, I would think right-handed-hitting Mike Napoli would make more sense in that role.

It’s worth noting that Morneau told a handful of media members during the 2014 All-Star Game festivities at Target Field that he would be very open to a Twins reunion at some point in his career.