Reportedly at an impasse, Derek Falvey talks Brian Dozier trade decision

MINNEAPOLIS — If you think you have a case of winter hot stove fatigue as a fan of the Twins or the Dodgers, imagine what that’s like for Brian Dozier or the people close to him. That’s why, out of respect for the powerful and popular second baseman, the Twins are hoping to come to a resolution soon on whether or not they’ll trade him before spring training.

“At this point – and we’ve been very consistent about this – out of respect to Brian, we’re not commenting specifically on teams or any of those elements,” Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said Tuesday. “But our hope is to really have this wrapped up soon and talk to Brian. I think he’s owed that opportunity.

“We know what our value is, not just on Brian but a number of our other players, and we want to turn our attention to 2017,” Falvey said.

His comments come the same day as FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the Twins are at an ‘impasse’ in trade discussions with the Dodgers. The sticking point, according to Rosenthal, is what would be in a trade in addition to Dodgers top pitching prospect Jose De Leon.

Falvey spoke Tuesday after serving as a panelist at SportCon, an analytics conference put on by MinneAnalytics, just a few blocks from Target Field. During that hourlong discussion, Falvey talked about the importance of communication between the front office and field staff and players, making sure that all parties are on the same side.

After the panel concluded, Falvey was asked if spring training represents a hard deadline, a point after which the Twins would not be comfortable making trades.

“I would not be comfortable with making that statement,” Falvey said. “Mostly because there may be opportunities that present during the course of spring that you can’t run from, you know, that are really great opportunities. So it’s the idea of shutting the door before you know what’s on the other side.

“I think we need to be open to trades all the way through, whenever that starts,” he said.