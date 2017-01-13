Reports: 4 more Twins get salary raises

Three arbitration-eligible Twins players agreed to a raise before Friday’s deadline, according to multiple reports. And one is left without an agreement.

Hector Santiago ($8 million), Brandon Kintzler ($2.925) and Kyle Gibson ($2.9 million) and Ryan Pressley ($1.175) all have new one-year contracts, according to multiple reports.

Santiago is the most expensive because he’s a starting pitcher with experience and those players aren’t cheap. Gibson had to settle for a salary less than $3 million, and there’s no doubt his struggles in 2016 played into that calculation. Kintzler, meanwhile, was invited to spring training last season on a minor league deal and wound up as the team’s closer by the end of the season, a role in which he acquitted himself well.

Pressly is a possible darkhorse candidate to be a closer, if Plan A (Glen Perkins) doesn’t pan out this year for the Twins. Perkins is coming off a significant surgery.

Each of these salaries are determined by what comparable player makes, so the market has an impact, as does the length of time each player has spent in the big leagues. After three seasons of service time – when a team can choose to pay a player very little relative to their more experienced peers – each player gets an opportunity to file for an arbitration raise in his fourth, fifth and sixth seasons of Major League service time.

It’s after those three raises, in most cases, that a player can elect free agency.

Eduardo Escobar had already agreed to a one-year contract earlier this winter. Trevor Plouffe, who was eligible for another raise in arbitration, was cut earlier this winter and wound up signing a one-year deal with the Oakland A’s.

The Twins still have time before spring training to work out a deal with Pressly. If they can’t agree, the two will submit a proposed salary figure to an arbiter, who will then determine Pressly’s salary.