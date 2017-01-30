Reports: Twins have their eyes on some of the top relievers left on the market

The Twins have their eyes on the relief market. And encouragingly for Twins fans, it appears they have their eyes focused at the top of that market.

Minnesota has at least three top-end relievers on its radar, according to various reports.

That includes a Star Tribune report that says the team is looking at Joe Blanton and lefty Boone Logan, and a tweet from KSTP’s Darren Wolfson that says Jerry Blevins is also being eyed by the Twins.

Another reliever #MNTwins have had external talks about, I hear: Jerry Blevins. @LaVelleNeal adds Blanton + Logan in a report today. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) January 30, 2017

—

My two cents is that of the available relievers remaining unsigned, those are some of the best ones. Maybe it wasn’t a great market for starting pitching, but the relief market still could bear fruit even all the way into late January or early February. These are guys that should get Major League contracts, and in some cases, multi-year deals.

Thad Levine told 1500ESPN on Sunday that he expects the Twins will sign “at least one or two pitchers to our mix to enhance both the depth and the quality within our 12-man staff.”

That will happen before opening day, he said.

Joe Blanton

Two weeks ago when I was writing a column with my projected opening-day 25-man roster for the Twins, I included Blanton in the bullpen. So that’s me disclosing my bais: I don’t root for the Twins but I sometimes root for my opinions to be correct.

But beyond that I also think it could make great sense for the Twins. Since moving to the bullpen in 2015 on virtually a full-time basis, Blanton has been excellent. He’s posted a 2.65 ERA in 156 innings, complete with a 159:42 strikeout-to-walk ratio for the Royals, Pirates and Dodgers.

You may remember his postseason meltdowns from 2016, but don’t let that overly color your opinion of Blanton as a pitcher. At age 36, Blanton still can bring it.

Boone Logan

Logan, 32, seems like the kind of guy that should be able to get a multi-year deal, but I can’t pretend to know how every team will value him and much less what the market forces will mean for individual pitchers.

He’s got a couple checks in his favor, though. For one, he’s left-handed. He’s been great against lefties and not-so-great against righties in recent years.

I like Taylor Rogers as a lefty in the bullpen, and for stretches Ryan O’Rourke has been fantastic as a specialist against left-handed hitters. But teams can always use reinforcements, and the market appears to have a few out there.

Over the past three seasons, Logan has posted a 4.64 ERA with a 133:48 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 106 2/3 innings. That’s a lot of strikeouts, a reasonable but not great ERA, and a relatively high number of walks. But the best of those three seasons came last year, when the lefty pitched 46 1/3 innings for the Rockies and posted a 3.69 ERA and a 57:20 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Jerry Blevins

Blevins is another lefty and he’s 33 years old. Injuries limited him to just 5 innings with the Mets in 2015, but he returned in 2016 and had a really good year.

He had a 2.79 ERA in 42 innings in a Mets uniform last season, with a 52:15 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Depending on the risk tolerance from teams, the value placed on lefty relievers and the free-agent market as a whole, Blevins could get a nice payday even though the calendar is about to flip to February.

His rate of 11.14 strikeouts per 9 innings rated 12th last season among National League relievers who pitched at least 40 innings. His strikeout rate minus his walk rate also ranked 12th in the league (20.8%).