Twins to induct two into Hall of Fame in 2017

The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that they will induct former outfielder Michael Cuddyer and ex-General Manager Andy MacPhail into the Twins Hall of Fame in 2017.

Cuddyer played 1,139 games as a Twin from 2001 to 2011, racking up 1,106 hits, 141 home runs and 580 RBI during his time in Minnesota. He was also a key leader on teams that made the postseason six times during his Twins career. In six ALDS appearances with the Twins, Cuddyer hit .348.

MacPhail was hired by the Twins in 1984 and become their GM in 1985. He was responsible for hiring two-time World Series-winning manager Tom Kelly and trading for the likes of Danny Gladden and Jeff Reardon and signed Jack Morris, who would go on to win Game 7 of the World Series in 1991.

The Twins’ Hall has 28 members.The induction will be Aug. 18-20.